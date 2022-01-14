God of War PC controls and key bindings – full list
What are the PC controls for God of War (2018)? Find out all the buttons and mappings here.
Published:
God of War comes to PC today and that means you may need to learn a whole new control scheme, even if you’ve played Sony Santa Monica’s 2018 Kratos game before.
Now that the God of War PC release date is here, you have three options when it comes to God of War PC controls. You could use a mouse and keyboard for a traditional PC gaming experience, or you could opt for a PlayStation controller, or you could go for an Xbox controller (which will never not be weird with a Sony game).
Although you can rebind the buttons and opt for any keyboard mapping that you want (just head to the Options/Settings menu and have a good fiddle), many players will stick to the default God of War PC controls. Keep on reading to learn what they are!
God of War PC controls: Keyboard bindings and mouse buttons
If you’re playing God of War on PC with a mouse and keyboard, these are the controls you need to know:
- Aim: Cntrl
- Block/parry: Q
- Move: WASD
- Sprint: Shift + WASD
- Camera/Look around: Move mouse or use arrow keys
- Lock on: Middle mouse button
- Change arrow type: T
- Sheath/Unsheathe: number 1
- Quick Turn: X
- Heavy Attack/Throw (when aiming): Right click
- Light Attack/Throw (when aiming): Left click
- Atreus Action: F
- Axe Recall: R
- Interact: E
- Evade: Space bar
- Options/Settings Menu: Esc
- Map/In-game Menu: M
- Weapons Menu: I
- Skills Menu: K
- Goals Menu: J
- Photo Mode: P
God of War PC controls: Xbox controller buttons
If you’ve taken the bold decision to play a former PlayStation exclusive with an Xbox controller, these are the God of War PC controls for you:
- Aim: LT
- Block/parry: LB
- Move: Left stick
- Sprint: Press down on left stick
- Look around: Right stick
- Lock on: Press down on right stick
- Arrow type: Up on D-pad
- Sheath/Unsheathe: Right on D-pad
- Quick Turn: Down on D-pad
- Heavy Attack/Throw (when aiming): RT
- Light Attack/Throw (when aiming): RB
- Atreus Action: X
- Axe Recall: Y
- Interact: B
- Evade: A
- Options/Settings Menu: Menu button (to the right of Xbox button)
- Map/In-game Menu: View button (to the left of Xbox button)
- Move between menus: LB and RB
God of War PC controls: PlayStation controller buttons
If you’re playing God of War the original way – that is, to say, with a PS4 or PS5 controller – these are the controls you need:
- Aim: L2
- Block/parry: L1
- Move: Left stick
- Sprint: Press down on left stick
- Camera/Look around: Right stick
- Lock on: Press down on right stick
- Arrow type: Up on D-pad
- Sheath/Unsheathe: Right on D-pad
- Quick Turn: Down on D-pad
- Heavy Attack/Throw (when aiming): R2
- Light Attack/Throw (when aiming): R1
- Atreus Action: Square
- Axe Recall: Triangle
- Interact: Circle
- Evade: X
- Options/Settings Menu: Options button (to the right of PS button)
- Map/In-game Menu: Menu button (the big one above the PS button)
- Move between menus: L1 and R1
And that’s your lot! Whichever set of God of War PC controls you choose, or even if you forge your own path in the settings, we hope you have fun guiding Kratos on this epic journey.
Read more on God of War:
- God of War Rangarok release date – when is it coming?
- God of War PC review – our full verdict
- God of War PC requirements – all the specs you need
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.