God of War PC controls and key bindings – full list

Now that the God of War PC release date is here, you have three options when it comes to God of War PC controls. You could use a mouse and keyboard for a traditional PC gaming experience, or you could opt for a PlayStation controller, or you could go for an Xbox controller (which will never not be weird with a Sony game).

God of War comes to PC today and that means you may need to learn a whole new control scheme, even if you’ve played Sony Santa Monica’s 2018 Kratos game before.

Although you can rebind the buttons and opt for any keyboard mapping that you want (just head to the Options/Settings menu and have a good fiddle), many players will stick to the default God of War PC controls. Keep on reading to learn what they are!

God of War PC controls: Keyboard bindings and mouse buttons

If you’re playing God of War on PC with a mouse and keyboard, these are the controls you need to know:

Aim: Cntrl

Cntrl Block/parry: Q

Q Move: WASD

WASD Sprint: Shift + WASD

Shift + WASD Camera/Look around: Move mouse or use arrow keys

Move mouse or use arrow keys Lock on: Middle mouse button

Middle mouse button Change arrow type: T

T Sheath/Unsheathe: number 1

number 1 Quick Turn: X

X Heavy Attack/Throw (when aiming): Right click

Right click Light Attack/Throw (when aiming): Left click

Left click Atreus Action: F

F Axe Recall: R

R Interact: E

E Evade: Space bar

Space bar Options/Settings Menu: Esc

Esc Map/In-game Menu: M

M Weapons Menu: I

I Skills Menu: K

K Goals Menu : J

: J Photo Mode: P

God of War PC controls: Xbox controller buttons

If you’ve taken the bold decision to play a former PlayStation exclusive with an Xbox controller, these are the God of War PC controls for you:

Aim: LT

LT Block/parry: LB

LB Move: Left stick

Left stick Sprint: Press down on left stick

Press down on left stick Look around: Right stick

Right stick Lock on: Press down on right stick

Press down on right stick Arrow type: Up on D-pad

Up on D-pad Sheath/Unsheathe: Right on D-pad

Right on D-pad Quick Turn: Down on D-pad

Down on D-pad Heavy Attack/Throw (when aiming): RT

RT Light Attack/Throw (when aiming): RB

RB Atreus Action: X

X Axe Recall: Y

Y Interact: B

B Evade: A

A Options/Settings Menu: Menu button (to the right of Xbox button)

Menu button (to the right of Xbox button) Map/In-game Menu: View button (to the left of Xbox button)

View button (to the left of Xbox button) Move between menus: LB and RB

God of War PC controls: PlayStation controller buttons

If you’re playing God of War the original way – that is, to say, with a PS4 or PS5 controller – these are the controls you need:

Aim: L2

L2 Block/parry: L1

L1 Move: Left stick

Left stick Sprint: Press down on left stick

Press down on left stick Camera/Look around: Right stick

Right stick Lock on: Press down on right stick

Press down on right stick Arrow type: Up on D-pad

Up on D-pad Sheath/Unsheathe: Right on D-pad

Right on D-pad Quick Turn: Down on D-pad

Down on D-pad Heavy Attack/Throw (when aiming): R2

R2 Light Attack/Throw (when aiming): R1

R1 Atreus Action: Square

Square Axe Recall: Triangle

Triangle Interact: Circle

Circle Evade: X

X Options/Settings Menu: Options button (to the right of PS button)

Options button (to the right of PS button) Map/In-game Menu: Menu button (the big one above the PS button)

Menu button (the big one above the PS button) Move between menus: L1 and R1

And that’s your lot! Whichever set of God of War PC controls you choose, or even if you forge your own path in the settings, we hope you have fun guiding Kratos on this epic journey.

