Sony has been good with releasing its best and brightest PS4 games on PC in recent years. You can head over to Steam right now and find the aforementioned God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, Spider-Man (and Miles Morales), Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

After four years of waiting for a sequel, God of War Ragnarök is finally out on PS4 and PS5. Given that the 2018 God of War eventually launched on PC, fans have been wondering when its sequel will release on the platform.

The PlayStation games on PC have the chance to truly shine with upgraded visuals, DLSS implementation, and more customisation. That is, if your PC is powerful enough to handle them. We get the feeling Ragnarök will require some hefty hardware if it does ever release on PC.

It seems likely that God of War Ragnarök will end up on PC too, joining the strong list of PlayStation’s heavy hitters above. When this will happen, though, is up in the air. Regardless, read on to find out when we think God of War Ragnarök will come out on PC.

When will God of War Ragnarök come out on PC?

We’re not expecting God of War Ragnarök to release on PC for quite some time. Based on how long it has taken for various PlayStation games to be ported to PC, however, we can make some guesses. Don’t expect it to release before a year has gone by, at least.

Speaking to Julien Chièze on YouTube (thanks VGC), PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst explained that "going forward we’ll see at least a year between releases on PlayStation and on the PC platform, possibly with the exception of live service games." Based on this, we’re not expecting to see God of War Ragnarök to release on PC until 9th November 2023 at the earliest.

Considering it took around four years for the 2018 God of War title to release on PC, eventually finding its way onto the platform on 14th January 2022, though, we could be looking at a longer wait than just a year. We would be surprised if it took as long as the original game to port, however.

Since the start of 2022, several PlayStation games have made their way onto PC. Sony appears to be ramping up production in porting its games to the platform, which we can assume means the ports are proving popular. By the end of the year, Sony will have released five of its games on PC in 2022 alone.

We’d wager based on all of the evidence that we have found that God of War Ragnarök should release on PC sometime in 2024, more likely than not in the second half of the year. This will ensure the game has at least 18 months as a console exclusive and give the development team time to port the mighty game onto PC. Of course, we’ll update this page with an actual PC release date for God of War Ragnarök if one is ever announced.

