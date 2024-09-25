It’s set in a different part of Japan, too, over 300 years after the events of Tsushima. It’s time to explore Hokkaido as it was in 1603. This is a region full of "unexpected dangers".

Excited to jump back into the world of a Ghost? Read on to find out when the Ghost of Yōtei release date is, and discover everything else there is to know about the game.

Skip to the end of the page to watch a trailer!

More like this

Ghost of Yōtei. Sony/Sucker Punch

The Ghost of Yōtei release date is sometime in 2025, Sony and Sucker Punch have revealed.

Unfortunately, a finalised release date is yet to be revealed outside of the vague 2025 window.

If the game were to be released in early 2025, we would know already, so we’d guess that Ghost of Yōtei will hit physical and digital store shelves in late 2025. In the second half of the year, anyway.

We’ll update this page when a confirmed release date is revealed.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Ghost of Yōtei?

No, you cannot pre-order Ghost of Yōtei yet. It’s only just been revealed and doesn’t have a confirmed release date as of writing.

As soon as the much-anticipated sequel is available to pre-order, it will be up on sites such as GAME and Amazon.

We’ll update this page when pre-orders go live.

Which consoles and platforms can play Ghost of Yōtei?

Ghost of Yōtei is playable on PS5 and is a console-exclusive. This means it is not available on PS4 and, as of its reveal, not on PC either.

Ghost of Tsushima eventually launched on PC and now sits alongside many a PlayStation game on Steam and Epic Games Store. We’d be surprised if Yōtei doesn’t launch on PC at some point in the future, too.

For now, though, Ghost of Yōtei is a PS5 exclusive.

Ghost of Yōtei gameplay and story details

Ghost of Yōtei. Sony/Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yōtei is a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima so you can expect similar gameplay to the original but with a few new bells and whistles.

Sucker Punch hasn’t shown us too much but during its reveal trailer we see new female protagonist Ghost Atsu riding a horse through colourful grasslands, trudging through the snow and encountering a wolf.

Yep, we see some brief snippets of katana-wielding combat. We also see Atsu firing a gun. That’s new.

Ghost of Yōtei is set over 300 years after the events of Tsushima – "in the lands surrounding Mount Yōtei, a towering peak in the heart of Ezo, an area of Japan known as Hokkaido in present day".

The PlayStation Blog reveals that the area you can explore "was outside the rule of Japan" and that it is "filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers".

Yōtei’s new setting allows Sucker Punch "to introduce new mechanics, gameplay improvements, and even new weapons". We’ll see more of that at a later date.

Finally, thanks to the power of the PS5 (and new PS5 Pro), Ghost of Yōtei’s world should "feel even more real". Expect massive new sightlines – including the impressive Mt Yōtei – to take your breath away.

Is there a Ghost of Yōtei trailer?

Yes, there is a Ghost of Yōtei trailer! Check out the official Announce Trailer below to see the game in action:

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.