How to watch Sony’s State of Play live stream: PlayStation event’s start time tonight

Sony has announced that it will be hosting a special live-stream today (25th February), where the company will provide updates on various upcoming PlayStation games for PS4 and PS5. The latest entry in the company’s State of Play series, this is an online video event which fans won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

Of course, Sony had a huge year in 2020, with the highly anticipated PS5 release date quickly paving the way for rampant PS5 stock issues, with demand for the powerful new PlayStation 5 console far outstripping the supply. But as well as trying to keep up with that demand, Sony has other big plans in the pipeline for 2021 and beyond.

With the new console slowly making its way into people’s homes, Sony’s PlayStation Studios is now in a great position to continue pushing out new games. Amongst the most hotly anticipated PlayStation exclusives right now are Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok.

But when and where should you tune in to watch Sony’s State of Play, and which new games and products will be featured during the live-stream? Keep on reading and we’ll explain all.

What time is the Sony State of Play live-stream?

As Sony revealed on the official PlayStation blog, the State of Play live-stream on Thursday 25th February will begin at 2pm Pacific Time or 5pm Eastern Time over in the USA. Here in the UK, that means the event will start at 10pm GMT. It shouldn’t keep you up for too long after bedtime, though: As Sony mentioned in its blog, “The show is clocking it at 30 minutes or so, give or take.”

How to watch Sony State of Play in the UK

As is usually the case with events like this, there are two main ways to watch Sony’s State of Play live-stream event on 25th February. You can either head on over to the company’s official Twitch page, or you can opt to watch on their YouTube channel instead. Both streams will be live, so it’s really just a matter of personal preference. The pre-amble for the stream has actually begun already, so you can start staring at the video below whenever you’re ready.

Which games will feature in Sony State of Play today?

Briefly teasing what the State of Play will entail this time around, Sony said in its blog, “We’re focusing on great games set to come out in the months ahead.” This focus will take the shape of “new updates and deep dives for 10 games coming to PS4 and PS5, including new game announcements and updates on some of the third-party and indie titles you last saw in June’s PS5 showcase.”

The biggest upcoming PS5 games include Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, God Of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 and the as-yet-unannounced sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man game and 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. There’s also a game where you play as a cute cat, titled Stray, which fans have been hoping to see more of for a while. Only time will tell which games are featuring in the stream, though.

Will there be PS5 or PSVR news during Sony State of Play?

Sony was keen to stress in its blog post that “there won’t be PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show,” so you shouldn’t expect any major updates about the PlayStation 5 console or the recently-announced PS5 VR headset. It’s all about the games this time around, so try to keep your expectations in check!

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for the full set of TV listings? Check out our TV Guide.