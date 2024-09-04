Unfortunately, Sony has announced it is pulling Concord from sale just weeks after it launched on PlayStation 5 and PC.

But why is Sony pulling the plug? Keep on reading to find out why Concord struggled to take off and maintain its course as an action-packed shooter full of character.

What happened to Concord?

Sony decided to pull Concord from sale following its initial launch.

More like this

In a recent blog post, Ryan Ellis, game director at Firewalk Studios, revealed the game's "initial launch didn't land the way we'd intended".

As a result of a lacklustre launch, Concord's servers will be turned off and players who already own the game, physically or digitally, can receive a refund.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Concord launched on 23rd August 2024 and its cancellation was confirmed on 3rd September 2024.

The game lasted a total of 12 days from its release to the news of its cancellation.

For players wanting to earn Trophies and Achievements or wanting to play one last time, the servers will remain live until 6th September 2024.

How many people were playing Concord?

Concord. Sony

According to player count platform SteamDB, the shooter only recorded an all-time peak of 697 players when it was released on 23rd August 2024.

Sony rarely discloses its player count for PlayStation games, but there's a high chance the player count was significantly below expectations.

How to get a Concord refund explained

The process of earning a refund for Concord is a straightforward one.

Players who purchased the game through the PlayStation Store will receive a refund back to the payment method used to buy it.

Steam players will receive a refund shortly after the servers are sunsetted, and the platform will send a confirmation email once it has been processed.

Those who purchased the game on the Epic Games Store will be contacted by the platform when the refund has been processed.

For other retailers, players should refer to their respective returns policies to get their money back.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.