Called Freegunners, each playable character in the game "brings their own unique skills, personality, and abilities that cater to a wide range of playstyles".

You can even "create your own custom squads of Freegunners with Crew Builder… or focus on your favourite characters to master their gameplay" and unlock new cosmetics, lore and more.

If all of that sounds good, keep reading for the Concord release date, where to pre-order and to learn more about its gameplay and story. Hop on down to the end of the page to watch a trailer or two!

The Concord release date is Friday 23rd August, Sony has confirmed.

This is a worldwide release date, and it follows a couple of betas which came to an end on 21st July.

You don’t have long to pre-order the game now, so you’d best get in there quick if you want to grab those pre-order bonuses.

Can I pre-order Concord?

Yes, you can pre-order Concord!

You can pick up a physical copy of the multiplayer first-person hero shooter from GAME for £34.99. Yep, Concord is a budget-friendly release, just as Helldivers 2 was and is.

If you’re after a digital copy of the game, meanwhile, you can pre-order a Steam copy from CDKeys with a solid saving. You’ll have to head to the PlayStation Store or Epic Games Store to pre-order digitally on those platforms.

There is a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game on PS5 and PC, too.

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Concord includes the Northstar Freegunner’s cosmetic pack – 16 Northstar-themed Freegunner outfits (one for each playable character at launch). It includes the Vale’s Monarch pack, too (Monarch Frontliner outfit for Vale and Dead Reckoner weapon skins for her sniper rifle and side-arm).

You also get three days of early access, from 20th August instead of the 23rd.

Pre-order the Concord Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5 from the PlayStation Store and a Steam copy from CDKeys. You can grab the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game from Epic Games Store, too.

Which consoles and platforms can play Concord?

Concord can be bought and played on PS5 and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

You cannot play the game on PS4, as more and more games now are skipping out on the previous generation PlayStation.

What’s more, Concord is published by Sony, so it’s incredibly unlikely it will ever release on Xbox or Nintendo platforms.

Concord gameplay and story details

Concord. Sony

Concord is a 5v5 hero shooter developed by Firewalk Studios and being published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Its playable characters (named Freegunners) seem reminiscent Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and each comes with their own unique playstyles, personalities and abilities.

To see what the gameplay’s like, you’re best off watching the official gameplay trailer:

At launch, there will be 16 playable characters, 12 maps and six game modes.

The 16 starting Freegunners are as follows:

Lennox

Haymar

Star Child

1-0ff

Vale

Jabali

Roka

Daveers

Teo

Daw

Duchess

Bazz

Kyps

Emari

Lark

It-Z

As time passes, more Freegunners will be added into the game, along with new modes and maps.

It’s online-only (there's no single-player mode) and Firewalk Studios will keep adding to the game as it develops over time.

The Steam listing goes into a little more detail, explaining that you’ll be able to "create your own custom squads of Freegunners with Crew Builder to bring an arsenal of different role types to the match or focus on your favourite characters to master their gameplay and unlock unique modifiers, cosmetics, background lore and more".

It adds that you will "earn and unlock a wide range of character customisation items and learn more about the characters, worlds and factions in the Concord Galaxy with the Galactic Guide".

"You’ll also be able to progress toward and unlock Freegunner Variants — versions of each of the 16 Freegunners with added Combat Trait modifiers to their base abilities. As you learn and master the characters, Combat Traits empower you to tailor each character to your playstyle."

Finally, "Each week, you will be greeted by new cinematic vignettes that deliver ongoing narratives that expand upon the characters and their adventures."

You will also be able to play with friends across PC and PS5 thanks to cross-platform support.

Is there a Concord trailer?

Yes, there is a Concord trailer (by now there are a handful of them)! The best one to watch to get an overview of the game’s setting, characters and style is the Reveal Cinematic trailer – check it out:

