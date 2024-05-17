We’re still waiting on finding out more about Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, too, but at least the hype for Shadows will keep us busy for now.

Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows will release on 15th November 2024.

You can also play Assassin’s Creed Shadows three days early if you purchase the appropriate edition of the game, which we will cover in the next section.

Currently, scarce titles have been announced for November, so Assassin’s Creed Shadows currently has rule of the roost.

Other games may pop up, but if you’re an Assassin’s Creed aficionado, pencil this date in now - lest you be distracted by another game.

Can I pre-order Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ubisoft

Yes, you can pre-order Assassin's Creed Shadows right now.

If you do so, you will be awarded the bonus quest Thrown to the Dogs, regardless of which version you purchase.

Of said versions, there are five to choose from: The Standard Edition, the Limited/Special Editions, the Gold Edition, the Ultimate Edition and the Collector’s Edition. Check out which each includes just below.

Standard Edition

Base game

Pre-order Bonus (Thrown to the Dogs Quest)

Limited/Special Edition (Exclusive to Amazon and GAME)

Base game

Pre-order Bonus (Thrown to the Dogs Quest)

The Sekiryu Character Pack including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket

Gold Edition

Base game

Pre-order Bonus (Thrown to the Dogs Quest)

Season Pass

Three days Early Access

Ultimate Edition

All of the above and the Ultimate Pack, which includes:

The Sekiryu Character Pack including gear and weapon sets for both Naoe and Yasuke, the Sekiryu Beast, and Dragon Tooth trinket

The Sekiryu Hideout Pack including four unique ornaments to customise the hideout for your shinobi league

Five skill points

The Red Dragon filter in Photo mode

Collector's Edition

All of the above and the following items:

Naoe and Yasuke dual character statue (about 40 centimeters/15.7 inches)

Unique steelbook case

Collector’s art book (84 pages)

Naoe’s katana tsuba (life-sized)

World map

Creed wall scroll (70x30 centimeters/27.6x11.8 inches)

Two sumi-e lithographs (13.5x19 centimeters/5.3x7.5 inches)

Below, you can check out where to pre-order all editions of the game:

Assassin's Creed Shadows PC pre-orders

Pre-order the Collector’s Edition from GAME

Pre-order the Standard Edition , the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition from CDKeys

Pre-order the Standard, Gold or Ultimate Editions from Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 pre-orders

Pre-order the Collector’s Edition from GAME

Pre-order the Standard Edition from GAME

Pre-order the Limited/Special Edition from Amazon or GAME

Pre-order the Gold Edition from Amazon or GAME

Pre-order the Ultimate Edition from the PlayStation Store

Assassin's Creed Shadows Xbox Series X/S pre-orders

Assassin's Creed Shadows MacOS pre-orders

Pre-order Assassin's Creed Shadows from the Mac App Store

Which consoles and platforms can play Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available to play on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and MacOS.

Unlike other Apple Silicone ports such as Resident Evil Village and 4 or Death Stranding, which came some time after their respective launches, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will release on MacOS alongside the other versions of the game, making it quite the coup for Apple.

There has been a big push from the Cupertino tech giant, as the latest Macs from them have pretty powerful gaming chops when utilised properly.

Hopefully, we see more games come to Macs and iPhones, as there is no doubt a huge market there to tap into - which could go some way to alleviating the financial pressures developers have been facing as of late.

Assassin's Creed Shadows gameplay and story details

Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes place in feudal Japan, and sees players take control of two characters – Naoe and Yasuke – as the political landscape around them shifts.

Naoe is a shinobi Assassin who favours stealth and lurking in the shadows, whereas Yasuke, a legendary figure from Japanese history, is a formidable samurai who prefers a more direct confrontation.

During the course of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the game progresses into winter, which will bring its own host of pros and cons – especially for Naoe.

Snow will crumple loudly underfoot, and hanging icicles can snap and fall as you walk on rooftops, but so too do the snowstorms conceal her from her enemies.

Is there an Assassin's Creed Shadows trailer?

Indeed, you can check out the cinematic trailer above! This is just a CGI trailer, however, and doesn’t offer us a glimpse of any actual gameplay.

Still, it’s exciting to see what Ubisoft has in store for us, and it’s great to see that those who miss the more stealth-orientated days of Assassin’s Creed are well-catered for, while also keeping the more action-packed gameplay of recent titles.

Hopefully, we get a proper gameplay trailer soon, as you may not want to pre-order before seeing the goods.

