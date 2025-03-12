So, if you want to make sure you're not missing out on anything, you'll need to know which editions there are and what they each come with.

All versions of Assassin's Creed Shadows explained

There are currently three versions of Assassin's Creed Shadows available to purchase.

These are: Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition and Collector's Edition.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows is exactly that, and doesn't come with any additional perks.

However, if you pre-order the Standard Edition, you will gain access to the Thrown to the Dogs quest, as well as the post-launch Claws of Awaji expansion.

The Standard Edition can be purchased on PC from the Ubisoft Store, Steam, Epic Games Store or a little cheaper via CDKeys.

You can also buy it on console directly from the PlayStation and Xbox stores.

And if you want a physical copy, you can purchase the Standard Edition from the following locations:

UK:

US:

Assassin's Creed Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition

Assassin's Creed Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition. Ubisoft

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows features all of the pre-order bonuses that came with the Standard Edition and a few extra goodies.

You'll get the Sekiryu Dual Pack, which features some cosmetic items for Yakuse and Naoe, and the Sekiryu Hideout Pack, featuring some decorations for your hideout.

You'll also get five Mastery Points to help kickstart your playthrough.

Unfortunately, there is no physical version of the Deluxe Edition, so you'll only be able to buy this from the Ubisoft Store, Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation and Xbox stores, or CDKeys.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows comes with everything featured in the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions, and a whole lot more.

With the Collector's Edition, you'll receive the following items:

Naoe and Yasuke dual character statue

Steelbook case

Collector's art book (76 pages)

Life-sized Naoe's katana tsuba

World map

Creed wall scroll

Two sumi-e lithographs

In the UK, you can only purchase the Collector's Edition from GAME, where it is available for £199.99 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Similarly, you can only purchase it in the US from GameStop, where it is $229.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

What happened to the Assassin's Creed Shadows Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition?

When pre-orders for Assassin's Creed Shadows first became available, players could buy a Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition of the game.

Since then, with the game going through a couple of delays, these editions of the game have been scrapped, with their bonuses being redistributed among the three current editions.

The only real change here is that the Season Pass that was previously included has been changed to access to the first expansion.

Whether or not a Season Pass will become available at a later date remains to be seen.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.