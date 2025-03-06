The series did take a brief step towards brevity with 2023's Mirage, begging the question of whether Shadows will follow that path or return to the status quo.

So how long is Assassin's Creed Shadows? Read on for everything you need to know.

How long is Assassin's Creed Shadows? How many hours to beat the game explained

Assassin's Creed Shadows. Ubisoft

The main story of Assassin's Creed Shadows will take around 30-40 hours to complete.

This was confirmed by game director Jonathan Dumont in an interview with Genki, although he added that players can expect to play upwards of 80 hours, depending on how much side content they engage with.

In terms of the main campaign, Shadows will be slightly shorter than Odyssey, and quite a bit shorter than Valhalla.

Naturally, most players will likely engage with varying amounts of side content, so the average time to complete will likely be somewhat higher than 40 hours.

Based on Dumont's estimate and the time it has taken to beat other recent games in the series, we wouldn't be surprised to see an average playthrough take anywhere from 60 to 80 hours, depending on how much you engage with the side content on offer.

It remains to be seen how long completionists can expect to sink into Shadows. Odyssey and Valhalla required more than 100 hours of gameplay to fully complete, while Origins was a more manageable 80-90 hours.

Beyond the base game, a paid expansion dubbed 'Claws of Awaji' is set to release post-launch, which will reportedly add around 10 extra hours of content.

Lastly, if one playthrough wasn't enough, Dumont also confirmed that the team at Ubisoft are working on a potential New Game Plus to be added to the game at some point after launch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows's release date is now fast approaching, following a series of delays, something that perhaps was caused in-part by the now evident scale of the game.

