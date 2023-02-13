One such mini quest is collecting the Demiguise statues. These golden figures that resemble a furry ape are holding a moon-shaped ornament, and the more you collect the more you'll upgrade a certain spell. There's also an achievement once you get them all, and we all like those, right?

With over 40 hours of potential gameplay, Hogwarts Legacy is easily the most expansive video game set in the Wizarding World to date. However - as is often the case with games of this scale - there's a lot to miss if you merely run through the story.

There are 30 of these statues in total. If you're lost, though, we've got you covered. Keep reading to find out exactly where these pesky little statues are.

Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues: All moon locations

If you're more of a visual learner, we've found that the video below from YouTuber ESO is a very handy one for hunting down Demiguise Moons:

You will find the first statue after completing a quest from Gladwin Moon, Hogwarts' caretaker. In the quest, he teaches you the famous Alohomora unlocking spell (you'll need to use this to collect the statues' moons).

By collecting the moons for Moon, he'll upgrade Alohomora for you. Get him 9 moons, he'll tell you how to unlock level 2 locks - 13 moons, level 3 locks. So it's worth doing.

We'll also add that you can only collect the Demiguise statues at night time, so don't go looking in the day! Right, let's get started. We'll divide the list by region to keep it simple.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts

Astronomy Wing: Professor Fig's Classroom - once you're in Fig's classroom, head to his office and it's right at the back, on a table near the fireplace.

- once you're in Fig's classroom, head to his office and it's right at the back, on a table near the fireplace. The Great Hall - on the right hand side of the dining table, unlock the level 1 door and it's on a table in the centre of the room.

- on the right hand side of the dining table, unlock the level 1 door and it's on a table in the centre of the room. Defense Against the Dark Arts Tower - unlock the toilets, and once you're in, the statue should be behind the stall with the sign on the door.

- unlock the toilets, and once you're in, the statue should be behind the stall with the sign on the door. Library Annex - head to the restricted section of the library, go all the way down to the basement, and it'll be just past the eye chest.

- head to the restricted section of the library, go all the way down to the basement, and it'll be just past the eye chest. Divination Classroom - the classroom is up a spiral staircase near the library annex. Once you've climbed the ladder and you're in the class, find the statue at the back.

- the classroom is up a spiral staircase near the library annex. Once you've climbed the ladder and you're in the class, find the statue at the back. Hogwarts North Exit - once out of the gate, turn left and head towards the staircase and unlock the door in the wall, and it's on your right.

- once out of the gate, turn left and head towards the staircase and unlock the door in the wall, and it's on your right. Transfiguration Courtyard - once you're through the door by the fast travel point, unlock the door (we should add that this is a level 2 door, so you might need to come back for this one).

- once you're through the door by the fast travel point, unlock the door (we should add that this is a level 2 door, so you might need to come back for this one). Potions Classroom - one again, this classroom is just off the library annex. Bear left, open the level 1 door into the next hallway. The item is in a level 2 room, so make sure you've unlocked level 2 before coming for this one.

- one again, this classroom is just off the library annex. Bear left, open the level 1 door into the next hallway. The item is in a level 2 room, so make sure you've unlocked level 2 before coming for this one. Beast Classroom - just off the bell tower, it's inside the hut (another level 2).

- just off the bell tower, it's inside the hut (another level 2). Map Chamber - once back in the Hogwarts cistern, turn past the big stone dragon statue. There's a level 1 door, and a statue inside.

Demiguise Statues in Hogsmeade Village

Tomes and Scrolls - head to the shopkeeper's bedroom, and you'll find it right next to an Eye Chest.

- head to the shopkeeper's bedroom, and you'll find it right next to an Eye Chest. Hog's Head - head behind the bar, and the statue should be on the other side of the wall with the big (live) hog's head.

- head behind the bar, and the statue should be on the other side of the wall with the big (live) hog's head. Dervish and Banges - once you're in the shop, it should be on the counter.

- once you're in the shop, it should be on the counter. Three Broomsticks - go through the main door and climb the stairs right to the top. Unlock the door, and the statue will be on a table in the middle of the room.

- go through the main door and climb the stairs right to the top. Unlock the door, and the statue will be on a table in the middle of the room. Hogsmeade House - if you're still near the Three Broomsticks, head to the house on the right. Unlock the door, and the statue is upstairs.

- if you're still near the Three Broomsticks, head to the house on the right. Unlock the door, and the statue is upstairs. Hogsmeade House 2 - head to the small house across the road from the Brood and Peck. Unlock the door, and the statue is just above the fireplace.

- head to the small house across the road from the Brood and Peck. Unlock the door, and the statue is just above the fireplace. Hogsmeade House 3 - behind the Honeydukes shop there should be a small hut. Unlock the door and you should see it straight away!

- behind the Honeydukes shop there should be a small hut. Unlock the door and you should see it straight away! Hogsmeade House 4 - this is the second house to your left in the alleyway just past Ollivanders. It's a level 2 lock, so, again, you might need to come back later.

- this is the second house to your left in the alleyway just past Ollivanders. It's a level 2 lock, so, again, you might need to come back later. Hogsmeade House 5 - finally, this house is next to J. Pippin Potion Shop. Another level 2.

Demiguise Statues in Highlands

Northford Bog, Pitt-Upon-Ford - Head to the floo flame, and follow the path to a big house on the right. Once inside, head upstairs and the statue will be on the floor.

- Head to the floo flame, and follow the path to a big house on the right. Once inside, head upstairs and the statue will be on the floor. Upper Hogsfield - head to the floo flame in Upper Hogsfield (northern part of Hogsmeade Valley), and follow the path to the house with the wheel leaning against the wall. Unlock the door, head inside, and you'll see the statue straight away.

- head to the floo flame in Upper Hogsfield (northern part of Hogsmeade Valley), and follow the path to the house with the wheel leaning against the wall. Unlock the door, head inside, and you'll see the statue straight away. Aranshire - this is on the east side of South Hogwarts Region. Unlock the house closest house to the floo flame, and head upstairs for the statue.

- this is on the east side of South Hogwarts Region. Unlock the house closest house to the floo flame, and head upstairs for the statue. Lower Hogsfield - this area is in the South Hogwarts Region. There should be a house with a circular roof - head inside and look behind the door to find the statue.

- this area is in the South Hogwarts Region. There should be a house with a circular roof - head inside and look behind the door to find the statue. Brocburrow - This area is in the northeastern section of Hogwarts Valley. Go to the centre of town, and head to the house near the well with a level 1 lock. The statue will be on the floor, to your left as soon as you enter.

- This area is in the northeastern section of Hogwarts Valley. Go to the centre of town, and head to the house near the well with a level 1 lock. The statue will be on the floor, to your left as soon as you enter. Keenbridge - this area is in the centre of the Hogwarts Valley. Follow the path that heads west, and you should come across a house with pumpkins outside. Unlock the door, and there should be a statue right in front of you.

- this area is in the centre of the Hogwarts Valley. Follow the path that heads west, and you should come across a house with pumpkins outside. Unlock the door, and there should be a statue right in front of you. Feldcroft - head to the east side of Feldcroft, and look for the house with the clothesline on the roof. Head inside, and there should be a statue on the windowsill to your left.

- head to the east side of Feldcroft, and look for the house with the clothesline on the roof. Head inside, and there should be a statue on the windowsill to your left. Irondale - once you've fast travelled to Irondale, you should immediately see a house with a triangular roof. Head inside, and there should be a counter to your right - and a statue behind it!

- once you've fast travelled to Irondale, you should immediately see a house with a triangular roof. Head inside, and there should be a counter to your right - and a statue behind it! Marunweem - once in Marunweem, follow the path north from the floo flame and unlock the door to the first house on your right. The statue will be behind a bar to your left.

- once in Marunweem, follow the path north from the floo flame and unlock the door to the first house on your right. The statue will be behind a bar to your left. Bainburgh - Bainburgh is in the northern section of Manor Cape. Head to the house immediately to your left (at the spawn point) and open the door. The statue will be on a table next to the armchair.

- Bainburgh is in the northern section of Manor Cape. Head to the house immediately to your left (at the spawn point) and open the door. The statue will be on a table next to the armchair. Cragcroft - once in Cragcroft, head to the centre. It's a large area, but the centre is marked with a big tree. Once there, head north until you see a merchant with a stall. There's a house right behind her - head inside, go upstairs, and the statue will be on the bedside table.

We hope this list has been useful for you! You can check out some more of our Hogwarts Legacy explainers with the handy list below.

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.