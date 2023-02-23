For the uninitiated, the Elder Wand is primarily Dumbledore’s wand in the Harry Potter series, although it has been used by many others including Grindelwald and Harry Potter himself (briefly). More importantly, it is the most powerful wand ever made and is capable of magic that other wands simply can’t manage.

While there are tonnes of famous trinkets and magical doo-hickeys in the Harry Potter universe, there is perhaps none so powerful as the Elder Wand. Dumbledore’s wand is more than just that. It is the most powerful wand in existence, but is it in Hogwarts Legacy ?

It’s also one of the three Deathly Hallows, along with the Resurrection Stone and Cloak of Invisibility. Essentially, it’s an item of great power, danger, and mystery; one that is etched into the very fabric of the Potter universe and lore.

Something this big is bound to be in Hogwarts Legacy, right? Read on to find out if you can get the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy or not.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can you get the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

You cannot get the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy. At least, you cannot keep and use the Elder Wand, nor can you unlock it. You do use the powerful and dangerous wand, however, during one main story mission. Spoilers lurk ahead.

As part of Niamh Fitzgerald’s trial, which is a main story quest pretty late on in the game, you can use the Elder Wand for a little while. It packs more than a punch and will defeat enemies in one hit. Sadly, you don’t get to keep the Elder Wand after completing the mission.

You can, though, make your own wand using Elder wood to create a replica. It won’t be the Elder Wand but it will be a wand made of Elder wood.

How to make an Elder Wand replica in Hogwarts Legacy

You can make a pretty fine replica of the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy and it is quite easy to craft. Check out Qiuvox’s YouTube video below to see how to make your very own replica at the start of the game:

If you prefer it in writing, as a simple-to-follow list, we’ve got the ingredients you’ll need to create your very own Elder Wand replica in Ollivanders below:

Wand Style: Stalk

Stalk Wand Colour (Variation): Dark Brown

Dark Brown Wood Type: Elder

Elder Core Type: Phoenix Feather

Phoenix Feather Flexibility: Hard

Hard Wand Length: Fourteen and a half inches

That’s the closest you’ll get to crafting your own Elder Wand replica. It doesn’t look quite right, but it shouldn’t as there is only one true Elder Wand. You can opt for the Ringed design if you think that looks closer, but the Elder Wand is definitely notched.

More like this

Now get into the game and craft your own Elder Wand replica... or any kind of wand, really, they’re all pretty great!

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.