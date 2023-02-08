Hogwarts Legacy chapters list: All main missions that progress the story
Every Hogwarts Legacy quest that will push you towards the ending.
The big new Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy has more than 40 quests in its main story, so it's only natural to wonder at any given point how far you've progressed — and how much is still to come before the ending.
In an interesting take on the open world gaming formula, Hogwarts Legacy often locks story progress behind specific spells and skills, stopping you through rushing into the next main mission before you're fully up-to-date with your studies.
You'll find at certain points that the Quests tab is showing you a hefty to-do list of lessons, assignments and other pieces of homework, all of which are apparently required reading if you want to progress through the story to the next big cut-scene.
When you make it to the next main mission, the busy work tends to make sense in hindsight, as there is almost always a puzzle or other such struggle that can only be solved with the skills you just learned.
Keep on reading, then, and we'll run through the Hogwarts Legacy chapter list, keeping it in the same order — and broken into the same sections — as the game itself does. If you want to take a zoomed-out look at how far you've come, read on, but do be aware that some of the mission names include light spoilers.
Hogwarts Legacy chapters list: All main missions
Prologue
- The Path to Hogwarts
Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts
- Welcome to Hogwarts
- Charms Class
- Defence Against the Dark Arts Class
- Weasley After Class
- Professor Ronen’s Assignment
- Welcome to Hogsmeade
Find the Secret in the Restricted Section
- The Locket’s Secret
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1
- Secrets of the Restricted Section
- Tomes and Tribulations
Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns
- Herbology Class
- Potions Class
- The Girl from Uagadou
- Trials of Merlin
Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber
- House specific quest
- Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2
- Jackdaw’s Rest
Complete the First Keeper Trial
- Flying Class
- In the Shadow of the Undercroft
- The Room of Requirement
Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial
- The Map Chamber
Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper
- Percival Rackham’s Trial
Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper
- Beasts Class
- The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament
- The Helm of Urtkot
- In the Shadow of the Estate
- The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom
- Astronomy Class
- Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1
- The High Keep
- Back on the Path
- Charles Rookwood’s Trial
Stop Ranrok and Rookwood
- Fire and Vice
- Professor Weasley’s Assignment
- In the Shadow of the Mine
- It’s All Gobbledegook
- The Headmistress Speaks
- The Polyjuice Plot
- Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial
Prepare for Your OWLS
- In the Shadow of the Mountain
- Lodgok’s Loyalty
- San Bakar’s Trial
Stop Ranrok
- Wand Mastery
- The Final Repository
Post-game
- Weasley’s Watchful Eye
- The House Cup
Of course, there are plenty of other things to do in the game as well, including various collect-athons and other side quests.
As you explore the open world, you'll often hear a snippet of an interesting conversation, which is enough in some cases to add a new subtask to your Quests tab in the main menu.
If you want to 100 per cent complete the game and get all the Hogwarts Legacy trophies, you'll need to finish that side stuff, too!
