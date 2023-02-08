In an interesting take on the open world gaming formula, Hogwarts Legacy often locks story progress behind specific spells and skills, stopping you through rushing into the next main mission before you're fully up-to-date with your studies.

The big new Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy has more than 40 quests in its main story, so it's only natural to wonder at any given point how far you've progressed — and how much is still to come before the ending.

You'll find at certain points that the Quests tab is showing you a hefty to-do list of lessons, assignments and other pieces of homework, all of which are apparently required reading if you want to progress through the story to the next big cut-scene.

When you make it to the next main mission, the busy work tends to make sense in hindsight, as there is almost always a puzzle or other such struggle that can only be solved with the skills you just learned.

Keep on reading, then, and we'll run through the Hogwarts Legacy chapter list, keeping it in the same order — and broken into the same sections — as the game itself does. If you want to take a zoomed-out look at how far you've come, read on, but do be aware that some of the mission names include light spoilers.

Hogwarts Legacy chapters list: All main missions

Prologue

The Path to Hogwarts

Attend Your First Day at Hogwarts

Welcome to Hogwarts

Charms Class

Defence Against the Dark Arts Class

Weasley After Class

Professor Ronen’s Assignment

Welcome to Hogsmeade

Find the Secret in the Restricted Section

The Locket’s Secret

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1

Secrets of the Restricted Section

Tomes and Tribulations

Live as a Student Until Professor Fig Returns

Herbology Class

Potions Class

The Girl from Uagadou

Trials of Merlin

Tell Professor Fig About the Map Chamber

House specific quest

Professor Hecat’s Assignment 2

Jackdaw’s Rest

Complete the First Keeper Trial

Flying Class

In the Shadow of the Undercroft

The Room of Requirement

Improve Your Magical Abilities to Access the Next Trial

The Map Chamber

Prepare For Your Search For the Next Keeper

Percival Rackham’s Trial

Prepare For Your Search For the Final Keeper

Beasts Class

The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament

The Helm of Urtkot

In the Shadow of the Estate

The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom

Astronomy Class

Professor Garlick’s Assignment 1

The High Keep

Back on the Path

Charles Rookwood’s Trial

Stop Ranrok and Rookwood

Fire and Vice

Professor Weasley’s Assignment

In the Shadow of the Mine

It’s All Gobbledegook

The Headmistress Speaks

The Polyjuice Plot

Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial

Prepare for Your OWLS

In the Shadow of the Mountain

Lodgok’s Loyalty

San Bakar’s Trial

Stop Ranrok

Wand Mastery

The Final Repository

Post-game

Weasley’s Watchful Eye

The House Cup

Of course, there are plenty of other things to do in the game as well, including various collect-athons and other side quests.

As you explore the open world, you'll often hear a snippet of an interesting conversation, which is enough in some cases to add a new subtask to your Quests tab in the main menu.

If you want to 100 per cent complete the game and get all the Hogwarts Legacy trophies, you'll need to finish that side stuff, too!

