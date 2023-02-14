Even if you're just starting out, though, or even if you haven't bought it, there's still a chance you're curious about future DLC. Like Elden Ring, it's a massive world that's only going to get fans hungry for more.

It's been out less than a week, but players have already rinsed the game for all it has (players who, we assume, don't have work or school this week).

So, has anything been announced? Or are there any rumours circulating? We'll share all we know below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are there Hogwarts Legacy DLC plans?

At the time of writing, Warner Bros has not announced any major Hogwarts Legacy DLC plans. But with the base game still being very new (it hasn't even come out on PS4, Xbox One and Switch yet), that isn't exactly surprising.

If we're talking purely about cosmetics, there already are additional DLC packs out there (like the Dark Arts DLC pack). However, as far as the type we're talking about here - more quests, new areas - nothing has been officially announced.

However, there are rumours afoot, and there might even be a few hints in the game...

What are the Hogwarts Legacy DLC rumours?

To start, let's talk about that Quidditch pitch. The in-game lore is that the sport has been banned due to an injury, but the fact that the pitch is on the map gives us hope. Will Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy become available in a DLC? We hope so.

Another possible DLC is a continuation of the story. With this, we could find out what happens after the game's "true" ending, and carry on with our character's progress beyond the fifth year.

There are lots of potential new places in the Wizarding World for a map extension, too. Although players do visit Azkaban in a certain quest, we'd love to explore the wizard prison in a fleshed out new map... perhaps tying into the evil version of the game's ending.

More like this

Rumours on Twitter have already suggested that Quidditch was explored at one stage during development, as well as claiming that the game's map was scaled back during the process of making the game. With that in mind, it doesn't seem out of the question for these elements to be woven back in later as DLC. We can hope, at least!

Of course, if and when Warner Bros announces plans to follow on from Hogwarts Legacy's launch day experience, we'll be sure to update this page.

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.