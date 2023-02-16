After all, New Game Plus is a mechanic that sprinkles novelty into replaying a game. Once we've reached the conclusion, and finished every little side quest, many players want to do it all again. And with New Game Plus, we often get to carry over a few things from our original playthrough.

Will Hogwarts Legacy have New Game Plus? Fans of the new Wizarding World game will certainly be hoping so.

So what about Hogwarts Legacy? It's a vast game with lots of spells and skills to learn, so it would be nice to go through the story once again without having to relearn it all.

We'll share all we know about it below!

Does Hogwarts Legacy have New Game Plus at launch?

At the time of writing, there is no New Game Plus option in Hogwarts Legacy.

However, there are a couple of options once you've finished the story and watched the end credits.

You can choose to start again with a new character, plump for a different house and check out the other common rooms. Perhaps you'll go a little evil this time, and aim for a different ending?

There are in fact Hogwarts Legacy trophies tied to each house, so players aiming for the Platinum will need to try every different option if they want to hit 100 per cent completion.

The game has a great replay value in that regard, because it can be a different game every time. Or you could carry on playing after the credits with your original character. There are bound to be a lot of things you missed as you went through the story!

But will there be a New Game Plus option eventually?

Will Hogwarts Legacy have New Game Plus?

At the time of writing there haven't been any announcements with regards to a New Game Plus. Nor are there any particularly massive rumours circulating.

However, that doesn't mean we can't speculate...

When could Hogwarts Legacy get New Game Plus?

Even though the option isn't there at the moment, Hogwarts Legacy is still in its early days - and we know for a fact that it is possible for New Game Plus to be added through a patch at a later date.

Last year's God of War Ragnarök is a recent example. Like its 2018 predecessor, it is slated to get a New Game Plus offering a few months after its initial release (it's slated for spring this year). Hopefully Hogwarts Legacy will follow suit!

But with the game's release date due to be staggered across PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in the coming months, we could have to wait until the second half of 2023 at the earliest for such a significant addition.

That would be our official prediction, and the same goes for any other Hogwarts Legacy DLC plans that you might be daydreaming about.

Until then, though, there's always the option of continuing the side quests after the story...

What can you do in the Hogwarts Legacy post-game?

Hogwarts Legacy has a lot of replay value, whether you choose to carry on with post-game quests or start again with a new character.

If you choose the latter, for example, there's always the option of trying out each of the four houses.

This will provide a different experience every time (with each house getting its own little quest), not to mention the fact that you'll need to do this to get the Platinum trophy anyway.

If you choose the former, all your unfinished side quests will be waiting for you after the credits. We'd particularly recommend Sebastian Sallow's quest line if you haven't already had the pleasure.

As soon as any Hogwarts Legacy New Game Plus announcement is made, we'll let you know here!

