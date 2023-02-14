You won't have all of these spells unlocked at the start, though. Most of them you'll have to earn, either through completing main story missions or the homework assignments that your teachers give you.

If you've started playing Hogwarts Legacy , you will have already noticed that there are quite a lot of spells waiting to be unlocked. You can see them all in the little menu that comes up when you press right on the D-pad.

Keep on reading to find out all about Hogwarts Legacy spells, and curses too, with all the key details on how to unlock them all (and why you should).

How many spells are in Hogwarts Legacy?

By our count, there are 27 spells to unlock in Hogwarts Legacy as well as three Unforgivable Curses.

One of the Hogwarts Legacy trophies is tied to learning all the spells, while the curses are totally optional (but will certainly look tempting to anyone that wants an evil Hogwarts Legacy experience).

These spells are split up into several different categories. Some are essential spells that you'll use as you wander the world, while others are combat-focused and some have more specific uses (such as solving puzzles, unlocking doors and conjuring items in the Room of Requirement).

How to unlock spells in Hogwarts Legacy

To unlock spells in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to progress through the main story quests as well as completing all of the homework 'assignments' that your teachers dish out as side quests.

A good number of the Hogwarts Legacy spells are triggered by the main story (check out the list of Hogwarts Legacy chapters here), but there are some that can only be learned through assignments and side quests. Read on to learn more!

Full list of Hogwarts Legacy spells and how to get them

Exploration spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Revelio (learned in the tutorial) - reveals items in the world

(learned in the tutorial) - reveals items in the world Lumos (learned in the tutorial) - lights up the end of your wand

(learned in the tutorial) - lights up the end of your wand Reparo (learned in Professor Ronen's Assignment) - fixes broken objects and bridges

(learned in Professor Ronen's Assignment) - fixes broken objects and bridges Disillusionment Charm (learned in a main quest, Secrets of the Restricted Section) - turns you invisible

(learned in a main quest, Secrets of the Restricted Section) - turns you invisible Alohomora (learned in a main quest, The Caretaker's Lunar Lament) - unlocks doors through a minigame

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Combat spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Basic Cast (learned in tutorial) - simple attack, mapped to R2/RT trigger at all times

(learned in tutorial) - simple attack, mapped to R2/RT trigger at all times Protego (learned in tutorial) - blocks incoming attacks, mapped to Triangle/Y at all times

(learned in tutorial) - blocks incoming attacks, mapped to Triangle/Y at all times Stupefy (learned in tutorial) - sends a counterattack, after a Protego, if you keep holding Triangle/Y

(learned in tutorial) - sends a counterattack, after a Protego, if you keep holding Triangle/Y Ancient Magic (learned in a main quest, Welcome to Hogsmeade) - finishing move mapped to L1 and R1/LB and RB

(learned in a main quest, Welcome to Hogsmeade) - finishing move mapped to L1 and R1/LB and RB Ancient Magic Throw (learned in a main quest, Welcome to Hogsmeade) - throws items at enemies with R1 or RB

(learned in a main quest, Welcome to Hogsmeade) - throws items at enemies with R1 or RB Petrificus Totalus (learned in a main quest, Secrets of the Restricted Section) - your classic stealth takedown

(learned in a main quest, Secrets of the Restricted Section) - your classic stealth takedown Incendio (learned in Professor Hecat's Assignment 1) - short-range fire attack

(learned in Professor Hecat's Assignment 1) - short-range fire attack Confringo (learned a main quest, In the Shadow of the Undercroft) - long-range fire attack

(learned a main quest, In the Shadow of the Undercroft) - long-range fire attack Expelliarmus (learned in Professor Hecat's Assignment 2) - disarms enemy and deals a small amount of damage

(learned in Professor Hecat's Assignment 2) - disarms enemy and deals a small amount of damage Bombarda (learned in Professor Howin's Assignment) - powerful explosion attack that can smash through boulders

(learned in Professor Howin's Assignment) - powerful explosion attack that can smash through boulders Diffindo (learned in Professor Sharp's Assignment 2) - powerful slicing attack at long range

If you're looking for some top tips here, our favourite combat spells tend to be Bombarda and Diffindo, as they both do a fair amount of damage without having to get too close to your foes.

Movement spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Accio (learned in a main quest, Charms Class) - pulls an item, enemy or puzzle-based object towards you

(learned in a main quest, Charms Class) - pulls an item, enemy or puzzle-based object towards you Arresto Momentum (learned in Madam Kogawa's Assignment 2) - holds an item firmly in place

(learned in Madam Kogawa's Assignment 2) - holds an item firmly in place Levioso (learned in a main quest, Defence Against the Darks Arts Class) - levitates an enemy or item on the spot

(learned in a main quest, Defence Against the Darks Arts Class) - levitates an enemy or item on the spot Depulso (learned in Professor Sharp's Assignment 1) - pushes an item or enemy away from you

(learned in Professor Sharp's Assignment 1) - pushes an item or enemy away from you Descendo (learned in Professor Onai's Assignment) - slams an item or enemy into the ground

(learned in Professor Onai's Assignment) - slams an item or enemy into the ground Flipendo (learned in Professor Garlick's Assignment 2) - flips an item or enemy in midair

(learned in Professor Garlick's Assignment 2) - flips an item or enemy in midair Glacius (Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1) - freezes an item or enemy

(Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1) - freezes an item or enemy Wingardium Leviosa (Professor Garlick's Assignment 1) - allows you to move an items around while levitating it

The key difference between the two levitation spells is this: Levioso makes an item hover in one set position, while Wingardium Leviosa allows you to levitate an item and move it around. In situations that tell you to do something like 'Climb the Battlements' using a floating platform, Levioso is the spell you will need to hold an item in place so you climb up on it.

Conjuration charms in Hogwarts Legacy

Conjuring Spell (learned in a main quest, The Room of Requirement) - conjures items from thin air using Moonstone

(learned in a main quest, The Room of Requirement) - conjures items from thin air using Moonstone Altering Spell (learned in a main quest, The Room of Requirement) - tweak the size/design of an item you conjured

(learned in a main quest, The Room of Requirement) - tweak the size/design of an item you conjured Evanesco (learned in a main quest, The Room of Requirement) - erase an item you previous conjured

(learned in a main quest, The Room of Requirement) - erase an item you previous conjured Transformation (learned in Professor Weasley's Assignment) - transforms an item into something else at random

While the first three spells on this little list can only be used in the Room of Requirement, the fourth one can be used in all sorts of situations out in the open world. Look out for a Talent upgrade in the skill tree that allows you to transform small enemies into explosive barrels - very satisfying to use, that one is.

Beasts-based spells in Hogwarts Legacy

While they feel more like items, Hogwarts Legacy classes these three beast-admin bits as spells instead:

Beast Feed (learned in a main quest, Beasts Class) - feeds any animal you've tamed

(learned in a main quest, Beasts Class) - feeds any animal you've tamed Beast Petting Brush (learned in a main quest, Beasts Class) - brushes any animal you've tamed

(learned in a main quest, Beasts Class) - brushes any animal you've tamed Nab-Sack (learned in a main quest, The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom) - used to catch animals

How to learn Hogwarts Legacy curses

Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films. Warner Bros

Unforgivable curses in Hogwarts Legacy

Follow Sebastian's relationship line side quests and you'll be able to learn the curses in this order:

Crucio (learned in a side quest, In the Shadow of the Study) - enemy writhes in pain and take damage over time

(learned in a side quest, In the Shadow of the Study) - enemy writhes in pain and take damage over time Imperio (learned in a side quest, In the Shadow of Time) - enemy briefly fights for your side

(learned in a side quest, In the Shadow of Time) - enemy briefly fights for your side Avada Kedavra (learned in a side quest, In the Shadow of the Relic) - enemy dies instantly

Each of these will also 'curse' the person you use them on. This will put a green cross across their chest, to help you remember, and it will also mean they take extra damage from other attacks. And as an added bonus, you'll feel extra naughty!

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.