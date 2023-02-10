If you've landed on this page for that very reason, don't worry - you're not alone in getting stumped at this point. And luckily, there is a way to proceed. This isn't a glitch or anything like that. It's just a bit unclear what you're meant to do.

So, you've reached The High Keep in the long list of Hogwarts Legacy chapters , and you've got stuck at the point where the game instructs you to 'Climb the Battlements'.

Keep on reading and we'll explain how to climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy so you can press ahead with the mission and indeed get on with your life.

How to 'Climb the Battlements' in Hogwarts Legacy explained

To climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to follow these steps:

Use Depulso to spin the mechanism controlling a small gate.

Once the gate is open, use Accio to pull the big crate out of that room.

Use Wingardium Leviosa to bring the crate over to the ledge that you're aiming for.

Finally, and most importantly, use Levioso to hold the crate in the position you want.

Note that, for the final step, you need to use Levioso instead of Wingardium Leviosa to hold the crate in position. While Wingardium Leviosa is handy for moving items around, Levioso is the best for levitating those items in one fixed spot.

If you get this bit wrong and use Wingardium Leviosa instead of Levioso, the crate will drop to the floor before you try to climb on it. Go for Levioso instead, your original yellow levitation spell, and you won't have that problem.

Once the crate is hovering in front of the ledge, thanks to the power of Levioso, simply jump up to climb onto it. Hurrah! You can now move on further through the story.

If you get stuck at any point, the video above shows you how to climb the battlements in Hogwarts Legacy. As we said earlier, the crucial bit is to use Levioso at the final moment rather than Wingardium Leviosa.

The game doesn't go out of its way to make this clear. In fact, seeing as you have to learn Wingardium Leviosa before you can do this mission, this moment feels downright misleading. Use your old levitation spell, not your new one, and the chest will hover just where you need it. Magic, right?

