The Room of Requirement is an important location and one you will return to time and time again during your stay in Hogwarts. This is where you’ll spend time conjuring magical beasts to care for, brewing potions , and tending to your plants.

With the game being spread over a large map, it’s easy to get lost in Hogwarts Legacy . There are a few different rooms and locations that you can easily miss and these are known as secret locations. You may well, ahem, require the Room of Requirement location in order to find secret locations.

Luckily, you won’t be able to miss out on the Room of Requirement as it is part of the main story. Unluckily, though, you won’t be able to access it right away, which is why you’re probably wondering what all the fuss is about if you haven’t found it at the start of the game.

You’re doing nothing wrong if you haven’t come across this magical and mysterious room yet, but it is worth knowing that no amount of searching will find it for you. It can only be accessed after completing a certain mission.

Read on to find out how to find the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy and how to get back to discovering secret rooms and areas.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to find the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement

You will find the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy several hours into the main story. Professor Weasley will introduce you to the room and show you its location during a main mission.

More specifically, the Room of Requirement can be found following the completion of the main story mission ‘Tomes and Tribulations’.

Completing this quest will unlock the ‘The Room of Requirement’ main mission. This is where Professor Weasley will show you its location.

Check out this video from YouTuber DPJ to see it all in action:

How to return to the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy

Once you have completed the mission, you have access to the Room of Requirement. You can head back there at any time without trawling the corridors of the magical school. Just pop open the map screen and click on the sun icon near the top of the screen hovering over Hogwarts itself.

Clicking on that icon will bring up the secret rooms section on your list of Floo Flames (fast travel) locations. Your secret rooms include the Room of Requirement and the Map Chamber. Simply select the Room of Requirement to fast travel directly inside the room itself.

More like this

Now get back inside the Room of Requirement if you want to brew some potions and tend to some plants. And later on, you'll be able to befriend some magic beasties and upgrade your gear there too!

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.