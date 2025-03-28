The game fared pretty well with critics, too, earning a four-star review from us and an 84 average on Metacritic.

Fans have long been predicting what a DLC could entail, but now it sounds like that such an expansion will not be happening after all.

This revelation comes to us from Jason Schreier, with the highly trusted gaming journalist sharing a fresh report on Bloomberg.

The report opens in no uncertain terms, stating straight off the bat that "Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [has] canceled a planned expansion for its popular Hogwarts Legacy title".

This is reportedly "part of an ongoing restructuring at the entertainment company’s video-game unit".

The Hogwarts Legacy DLC was never formally announced, but the rumours were strong, and this news is sure to sting with fans who were waiting patiently for a return visit to Hogwarts.

As for what the update would have entailed, Bloomberg said this: "The expansion, which would have added new storylines to the original game, had been planned for release this year alongside a 'Definitive Edition' with all of the content."

Teasing the specifics, the report adds: "Part of the plan was to restore a storyline tied to one of the original game’s companions that was cut during development".

If you're wondering why the Hogwarts Legacy DLC was cancelled, Bloomberg states, "Warner canceled the project this week in part due to concerns that the amount of content was not substantial enough to justify the price being considered".

However, as we mentioned at the start, there is good news!

The Bloomberg report notes that, despite the DLC being dropped, Warner Bros is still working on Hogwarts Legacy 2 as a straight-up sequel.

On that, Bloomberg said: "A sequel is still in development at Salt Lake City, Utah-based Avalanche Software, the Warner Bros. subsidiary that developed the first game."

So, even though we're not getting a DLC, it still sounds very likely that we'll get a full second game in the series.

And here's one other intriguing detail from the report — Rocksteady, the Warner-owned studio behind the Batman Arkham games and Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, had been helping out on the Hogwarts Legacy DLC project until it was cancelled.

Make of that what you will, and we'll keep you posted as we hear more on Warner Bros' future gaming plans.

