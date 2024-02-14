With the game now having completed its staggered launch — which saw it come to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch some months after its initial bow on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC — the number of players hoping for post-launch content has only grown.

Parent company Warner Bros has already teased that "a series of other things" are planned for the Wizarding World in gaming form, promising that any further projects "will let the fans be part of this world and stories and characters in deeper and deeper ways".

In lieu of any official information, one year on from the initial release, what do we want to see from Hogwarts Legacy DLC? We had a think and pulled together some hopeful predictions for you. See our wishlist below!

Hogwarts Legacy DLC predictions: What's next for the Harry Potter game?

The official Hogwarts Legacy account on X (formerly Twitter) has told fans to "stay tuned in the coming months for more details on what’s coming to Hogwarts Legacy this year".

The post mentioned "additional updates and features for the game", hinting that Hogwarts Legacy may not be finished after all. So, what could that mean? Read on for our thoughts.

Quidditch Champions collaboration?

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Warner Bros Games

Hogwarts Legacy fans really wanted to play Quidditch in the game, but the broom-based sport was absent from the actual experience. The pitch was present and the brooms worked, but the sport itself had been cancelled.

The in-game reason for Quidditch’s cancellation was a serious injury in the previous season. In real life, it turns out that Warner Bros had a separate team working on a totally different game called Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

When that Quidditch game comes out, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some sort of crossover with Hogwarts Legacy. Whether that means a playable teaser in the game, or the ability to carry your Hogwarts Legacy character/house into Quidditch Champions, remains to be seen.

With Hogwarts Legacy being one of the best-selling games in recent years, Warner Bros would surely want to leverage its success to drive eyeballs to its other projects — especially when that project is also in the Harry Potter world!

New story content?

Sebastian in Hogwarts Legacy. WB Games

Traditionally, when you’re talking about a single-player game getting DLC, you’re generally expecting to see new story content that follows on somehow from the events of the main story.

If there ends up being a full Hogwarts Legacy sequel, you’d expect that second game to depict the next school year. That basically leaves the summer holidays as the time period waiting to be filled by a lower stakes DLC adventure.

Like the film The Holdovers, a summer-themed DLC in Hogwarts Legacy could focus on the characters that don’t go home over the holidays. With the teachers away and your character stuck at the castle, could a new villain emerge to threaten the peace and/or rob the place?

Of course, some great DLCs — like Left Behind from The Last of Us — have travelled back in time, using flashbacks to fill in gaps in the story, avoiding the 'present day' altogether.

That would be another option for Hogwarts Legacy. Perhaps we could explore the early days of a different playable character, like Sebastian Sallow?

New locations?

Sirius Black in Azkaban. © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

The Hogwarts Legacy developers famously recreated the Wizarding World prison Azkaban, but they only used it for one little house-specific quest. Just the Hufflepuffs got to visit the place, oddly enough, and not for long either.

Perhaps a Hogwarts Legacy DLC could take players back to Azkaban for a longer stint, with the player-character exploring the prison more freely and piecing together some sort of mysterious side story. That would be pretty cool.

With the main game mainly being limited to Hogwarts and the Scottish Highlands surrounding the castle, there are plenty of other locations that we could visit in a DLC.

It would certainly be interesting to set foot in Diagon Alley or the Ministry of Magic at this point in the timeline!

Other magical schools like Beauxbatons and Durmstrang are also ripe for exploring. Maybe a Hogwarts Legacy DLC could send players on an exchange trip of some sort?

It would take loads of work to make a whole other school, though, so maybe that’s not a realistic suggestion.

Multiplayer and PVP?

Two wizards stirring the pot in Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros

One feature that Hogwarts Legacy players really wanted back in the day was multiplayer, with some fans even going so far as to make their own unofficial mods that allowed players to share the same open world.

Again, it would probably take loads of work, but one way to drive players back into Hogwarts Legacy would be to make a legit version of an online multiplayer mode.

Just imagine other players flying around on their brooms, helping you out in battles and chilling in the common rooms. It would make the whole world feel much more lived in!

Not everyone would want to be friendly if you gave them a multiplayer option, though. Just look at GTA RP, where players roleplay all sorts of different characters, from cops to robbers and everything in between.

Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer, if it happened, would have to give players the option to duel each other at least. Some sort of PVP duelling tournament would be really fun to take part in, or just watch from the sidelines.

New features, new creatures?

Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros Games/Avalanche Software

Hey, that rhymes! The developers have mentioned "additional updates and features" when talking about the future of the game, which could mean pretty much anything.

In terms of features, one that we’d really like to see is a photo mode. With the game having some beautiful locations and designs, the lack of an official photo mode has always seemed a bit odd. It would be a nice thing to add at this point.

Another thing we’d also like to see is more creatures. The arrival of some new species could liven up the open world and tie into new story content, giving players a reason to jump back into the game and complete their collections of magical animals.

Dragons were briefly seen in the game, but you didn't get to keep one or ride around the map on any of them, which seems like an easy fix — and a nice nod to this lunar year of the dragon! Players have already modded dragon-riding into existence on PC, but we'd love to see it in the official version of the game.

Until we hear official news about Hogwarts Legacy DLC, we’ll just keep imagining it the way we want it to be. And we can imagine quite a lot!

Hogwarts Legacy spooky trailer

