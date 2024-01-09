Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad confirms in the article that 22 million copes were sold by the end of the year, with two of those millions being shifted during the December holiday season.

Haddad added: "But it’s not just the unit sold that I’m so proud of, it’s just that it delighted the fans so much [...] It brought Harry Potter to life in a new way for gamers where they could be themselves in this world, in this story." But this leads us to a question.

Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros Games

Will there be a Hogwarts Legacy follow-up?

Although Haddad did not outright announce a follow-up in this interview, he did admit that "a series of other things" are in the works that will continue bringing the Harry Potter brand to gamers.

Haddad promises that these upcoming projects, which include the already-announced Quidditch Champions game, "will let the fans be part of this world and stories and characters in deeper and deeper ways".

We would be very surprised if Hogwarts Legacy 2 or another Wizarding World title from its developers at Avalanche, wasn't on that list.

But for now, no Hogwarts Legacy DLC or full sequel has been officially announced. We'd say it looks likely based on these quotes, but you never can tell what's going on behind the scenes.

As for Quidditch Champions, a sports title that will centre on the magical sport that was infamously absent in Hogwarts Legacy, Haddad added:

"We don’t have any particular announcements on exactly how and when [the Quidditch game] is going to come to the market, but we are working to get it designed in a way just to delight fans".

As we learn more about this whole "series" of Wizarding World games, we'll be sure to let you know. Watch this space, folks...

