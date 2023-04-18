Hogwarts Legacy was developed by Avalanche Games and it famously did not feature Quidditch , the popular Wizarding World sport. While the iconic Hogwarts pitch was present, brooms were only used for travel and some light racing in the game.

Warner Bros Games has revealed Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, the next game to be published under its Portkey Games label (which recently gave us Hogwarts Legacy ).

Quidditch Champions has been developed by Unbroken Studios – who previously worked alongside other studios on such franchises as Call of Duty, God of War and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – and it will be a competitive multiplayer game based on Quidditch.

Fans will remember that this isn't the first time a Quidditch-themed game has been made, with EA's 2003 effort Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup being the most famous example of a previous attempt. Read on to learn more about the new Quidditch game!

The Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release date has not yet been confirmed, with Warner Bros having only just revealed that the game exists.

On the developer's website, Unbroken Studios has simply put '202X' in the space where a release year should be. Perhaps it would be wise to not expect a full release until late 2023 or even 2024.

Where Unbroken Studios lists its games' release years, Quidditch Champions is listed as '202X'. Unbroken Studios

How to play Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions early with beta tests

Despite the fact that the full game won't be launching for a while, Warner Bros is already saying that "Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is opening limited playtesting and you can sign up to be among the first to play".

If you want to be in which a chance of playing the game early, in a beta state, all you need to do is head over to the game's official website and sign up to be considered. You'll need to provide your date of birth, email address and some other details.

Signing up does not guarantee access to the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions early access beta, but you need to sign up to be in with any chance of being included!

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gameplay and story details

"Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a fast-paced, online multiplayer game featuring the world's most iconic magical sport," Warner Bros has said.

The game apparently "engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures alongside friends in a competitive setting".

Exactly what those "other broomstick adventures" will be remains to be seen, but perhaps there will be races and mini-games alongside the main sporting action.

There has been no promise yet of a single-player story mode, but the game's FAQ page does say you can play solo (although you will need an internet connection at all times). You'll also be able to create your own character in the game.

We'll let you know as we learn more. In the meantime, if you want up-to-the-minute information, the game's official Discord channel is probably worth signing up to.

Which consoles and platforms can play Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

Warner Bros Games has confirmed, on an official FAQ webpage, that Quidditch Champions "will be available for PC and consoles", but it does not state exactly which consoles it will be coming to at launch.

We'd assume that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will get the game, being the newest and most powerful consoles on the market, but only time will tell if players on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will be able to join in the fun as well.

Is there a trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

More of a brief teaser than a full trailer, the clip below provides our best look yet at Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. It seems to confirm a slightly stylised, animation-like visual style as opposed to pure realism. Take a look and get yourself broom ready, as we wait for the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release date to be confirmed.

