Following the passing of E3, Summer Game Fest is taking its place with several digital showcases set to be live-streamed the weekend commencing Friday 7th June.

When is the SGF Showcase this year? Read on to find out.

Here’s the full Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule, other unaffiliated showcases taking place around the event, and the full list of confirmed partner companies.

More like this

When is Summer Game Fest 2024?

The main event, the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase, will take place on Friday 7th June 2024 at 10pm UK time, live from the YouTube Theatre, it has been confirmed.

That’s 2pm PT / 5pm ET for those of you living in the USA.

In terms of the entire schedule for the event, it’s all kicking off with the main Multiplatform Showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley (with all your ‘world premieres’) on Friday 7th June and the final official Summer Game Fest event will take place on Sunday 9th June.

There will be more digital summer showcases taking place around the Summer Game Fest dates, too, just not officially affiliated with Geoff Keighley’s E3 replacement.

Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule: Full list of confirmed showcases

The full Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule includes shows from SGF partner companies, and you’ll also find digital showcases from publishers and developers taking place on and around the weekend.

As per the Summer Game Fest website, the officially affiliated SGF 2024 event schedule is as follows:

Summer Game Fest 2024 Showcase (hosted by Geoff Keighley at the YouTube Theatre) | 7th June at 10pm UK time . 2pm PT / 5pm ET in the USA

(hosted by Geoff Keighley at the YouTube Theatre) | . 2pm PT / 5pm ET in the USA Day of the Devs | Begins directly after the SGF Showcase ( should be around midnight as it turns to 8th June UK time , 4pm PT / 7pm ET)

| Begins directly after the SGF Showcase ( , 4pm PT / 7pm ET) Wholesome Direct | 8th June 5pm UK time , 9am PT / midday ET

| , 9am PT / midday ET Latin American Games Showcase | 8th June 6pm UK time , 10am PT / 1pm ET

| , 10am PT / 1pm ET Women-Led Games SGF Showcase | 8th June 7:30pm UK time , 11:30 am PT / 2:30pm ET

| , 11:30 am PT / 2:30pm ET Xbox Games Showcase followed by [redacted] Direct | 9th June 6pm UK time , 10am PT / 1pm ET

| , 10am PT / 1pm ET PC Gaming Show | 9th June 9pm UK time, 1pm PT / 4pm ET

Along with the officially affiliated SGF shows above, we’re also being treated to the following digital games showcases this summer:

Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase | 6th June 6pm UK time , 10am PT / 1pm ET

| , 10am PT / 1pm ET Accessibility Summer Showcase 2024 | 7th June 4pm Uk time , 8am PT / 11am ET

| , 8am PT / 11am ET Future Games Summer Showcase | 8th June 8pm UK time , midday PT / 3pm ET

| , midday PT / 3pm ET Ubisoft Forward | 10th June times to be confirmed

| times to be confirmed Nintendo Direct | Sometime in June , timings to be confirmed

| , timings to be confirmed THQ Nordic Showcase 2024 | 2nd August 8pm UK time, midday PT / 3pm ET

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which companies are taking part in Summer Game Fest 2024?

As of writing, 56 companies are taking part in Summer Game Fest 2024, meaning we have plenty of new reveals and updated looks at incoming games to look forward to.

Here is the full list of companies taking part in Summer Game Fest 2024:

2K

Amazing Seasun Games

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

arc games

Atari

Atlus

Bandai Namco

Blumhouse Games

Bokeh Game Studio Inc

Capcom

Day of the Devs

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Discord

Dolby

Electronic Arts

embark

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Funcom

HoYoverse

iam8bit Presents

Indie Angels Marketing Services

Innersloth

Ironmace

Jyamma Games

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Meta

NCSOFT

NetEase Games

Netflix Games

Nexon

Niantic

Party Animals

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocketpair

Private Division

Razer

Riot Games

S-Game

Samsung Gaming Hub

Sega

SNK

Steam

Sunblink

Supercell

Thunderful

Timi Studio Group

Torn Banner

Ubisoft

Uncapped Games

Warner Bros Games

Xbox

More partner companies look set to be announced ahead of SGF 2024, too, if this post from Geoff Keighley on X is anything to go by. We’ll update this page if needs be.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.