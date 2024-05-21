Summer Game Fest schedule: 2024 gaming showcases explained
The summer of games begins.
Is it summer already? The Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule has been revealed!
We now know when we can watch Geoff Keighley and his band of merry guests take to the YouTube Theatre stage for a bumper set of world premieres, first-looks, and new game reveals.
Following the passing of E3, Summer Game Fest is taking its place with several digital showcases set to be live-streamed the weekend commencing Friday 7th June.
When is the SGF Showcase this year? Read on to find out.
Here’s the full Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule, other unaffiliated showcases taking place around the event, and the full list of confirmed partner companies.
When is Summer Game Fest 2024?
The main event, the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase, will take place on Friday 7th June 2024 at 10pm UK time, live from the YouTube Theatre, it has been confirmed.
That’s 2pm PT / 5pm ET for those of you living in the USA.
In terms of the entire schedule for the event, it’s all kicking off with the main Multiplatform Showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley (with all your ‘world premieres’) on Friday 7th June and the final official Summer Game Fest event will take place on Sunday 9th June.
There will be more digital summer showcases taking place around the Summer Game Fest dates, too, just not officially affiliated with Geoff Keighley’s E3 replacement.
Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule: Full list of confirmed showcases
The full Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule includes shows from SGF partner companies, and you’ll also find digital showcases from publishers and developers taking place on and around the weekend.
As per the Summer Game Fest website, the officially affiliated SGF 2024 event schedule is as follows:
- Summer Game Fest 2024 Showcase (hosted by Geoff Keighley at the YouTube Theatre) | 7th June at 10pm UK time. 2pm PT / 5pm ET in the USA
- Day of the Devs | Begins directly after the SGF Showcase (should be around midnight as it turns to 8th June UK time, 4pm PT / 7pm ET)
- Wholesome Direct | 8th June 5pm UK time, 9am PT / midday ET
- Latin American Games Showcase | 8th June 6pm UK time, 10am PT / 1pm ET
- Women-Led Games SGF Showcase | 8th June 7:30pm UK time, 11:30 am PT / 2:30pm ET
- Xbox Games Showcase followed by [redacted] Direct | 9th June 6pm UK time, 10am PT / 1pm ET
- PC Gaming Show | 9th June 9pm UK time, 1pm PT / 4pm ET
Along with the officially affiliated SGF shows above, we’re also being treated to the following digital games showcases this summer:
- Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase | 6th June 6pm UK time, 10am PT / 1pm ET
- Accessibility Summer Showcase 2024 | 7th June 4pm Uk time, 8am PT / 11am ET
- Future Games Summer Showcase | 8th June 8pm UK time, midday PT / 3pm ET
- Ubisoft Forward | 10th June times to be confirmed
- Nintendo Direct | Sometime in June, timings to be confirmed
- THQ Nordic Showcase 2024 | 2nd August 8pm UK time, midday PT / 3pm ET
Which companies are taking part in Summer Game Fest 2024?
As of writing, 56 companies are taking part in Summer Game Fest 2024, meaning we have plenty of new reveals and updated looks at incoming games to look forward to.
Here is the full list of companies taking part in Summer Game Fest 2024:
- 2K
- Amazing Seasun Games
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- arc games
- Atari
- Atlus
- Bandai Namco
- Blumhouse Games
- Bokeh Game Studio Inc
- Capcom
- Day of the Devs
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Discord
- Dolby
- Electronic Arts
- embark
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Funcom
- HoYoverse
- iam8bit Presents
- Indie Angels Marketing Services
- Innersloth
- Ironmace
- Jyamma Games
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Meta
- NCSOFT
- NetEase Games
- Netflix Games
- Nexon
- Niantic
- Party Animals
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocketpair
- Private Division
- Razer
- Riot Games
- S-Game
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Sega
- SNK
- Steam
- Sunblink
- Supercell
- Thunderful
- Timi Studio Group
- Torn Banner
- Ubisoft
- Uncapped Games
- Warner Bros Games
- Xbox
More partner companies look set to be announced ahead of SGF 2024, too, if this post from Geoff Keighley on X is anything to go by. We’ll update this page if needs be.
