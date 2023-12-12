That is, until Covid had other ideas, and understandably derailed in-person events. The last E3 to take place as an in-person trade event was in summer 2019, with the 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions shelved.

E3 has been hanging by a thread for the last few years, even before Covid, though a show for June 2023 was originally set before it got cancelled in March.

It was rumoured that E3 simply would not be returning, and now the news of the expo’s death has been confirmed.

With more and more big companies joining juggernauts Sony in dropping support for the yearly event, and publishers pushing for more original Nintendo Direct-alike online showcases scattered throughout the year, E3’s end has arguably been on the cards for a while.

Now, E3 is officially an ex-trade event. There will be no more Ravi drums moments.

The ESA posted a dignified statement to say goodbye to E3 on X, formerly known as Twitter, which read: "After more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories. GGWP."

If you’re after a trip down memory lane, it’s worth reading through the comments in the post above.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the nonprofit trade association that represents the games industry’s interests in the US, explained that: "After more than two decades of hosting an event that has served as a central showcase for the US and global video game industry."

Pierre-Louis added: "We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion…

"We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners."

Finally, Pierre-Louis claimed that the death of E3 isn’t necessarily a bad thing, saying: "Any one of these major companies can create an individual showcase … [and] also partner with other industry events to showcase the breadth of games.

"That’s exciting for our industry, and it means it’s an opportunity for them to explore how to engage new audiences in different ways."

This hasn’t stopped those mourning the loss of E3 on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Andy Robinson, editor of VGC, posted a heartfelt tribute to the convention, claiming: "E3 really was a video game Christmas. I was lucky to attend many times as a journalist and dev, and none of today’s digital events will ever match the excitement of those weeks in LA. Despite mismanagement, it did a lot of good for the industry."

Ryan T Brown (Toadsanime) summed up what a lot of people think of E3, despite its flaws:

While not the same, at least we have Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest to pick up the pieces. For more on upcoming game events and releases, stay tuned to RadioTimes.com.

