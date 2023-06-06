Summer Game Fest (SGF) began in 2020 during the pandemic and has arguably only grown since. While it isn’t replacing the trade show aspect of E3, it does have a similar vibe for those watching along at home - with various studios showing off new games for the first time, among other reveals.

There’s no E3 this year but GameTrailers TV's Geoff Keighley’s here to save the day with his live Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase. You don’t have long to wait to see new game reveals, TV show trailers and more.

Many big companies have been confirmed to be taking part in the festivities with our first look at The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 confirmed to be a part of the event. We’ll also be getting new looks at Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2.

If you can’t bear the hype any longer, read on to find out when the Summer Game Fest 2023 UK start time is, how to watch it, and to see what companies are confirmed to be making an appearance.

When is Summer Game Fest 2023?

Summer Game Fest 2023 is on Thursday 8th June 2023; the main Geoff Keighley-hosted event is, anyway, which lasts for around two hours.

After the Summer Game Fest 2023 live cross-industry showcase ,we’ve got a week of potentially exciting individual studio events to look forward to, including Microsoft’s hotly-anticipated Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct.

SGF itself is taking place on 8th June, though, and that’s what we’re all here for, right? When can we watch it in the UK?

What is the UK start time for Summer Game Fest 2023?

The Sumer Game Fest 2023 UK start time is 8pm on Thursday 8th June. Geoff Keighley’s big gaming and cross-industry showcase will stream live until around 10pm.

If you’re feeling forgetful, you can add the event to your digital calendar right here. With plenty of big names attached, it sounds like something you don’t want to miss.

Remember, the SGF 2023 livestream starts at 8pm and ends at 10pm BST here in the UK - just in time before you head off to bed.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2023

You can watch Summer Game Fest for free on all major streaming sites including YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok and Steam.

We find the official live streams on YouTube always do the trick, though, and we’ve embedded the video below for you - so you don’t need to go anywhere:

Bookmark this page and head back here at 8pm on Thursday night to watch it all unfold live without even having to search for it. With confirmed showings from Mortal Kombat 1, Alan Wake 2 and more, you don’t want to miss out on all the fun.

Summer Game Fest 2023 predictions and confirmed companies

With over 40 companies involved, the Summer Game Fest 2023 line-up is stacked. Time will tell exactly what each publisher will show off during the two-hour showcase, though, as a number of the SGF partners are having their own digital events later on this weekend.

In terms of what to expect, we already know that Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay will be revealed by Ed Boon, we’ll be getting a new look at some Alan Wake 2 gameplay, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 will have a trailer, Baldur’s Gate 3 is involved and more.

There are rumours of a Spider-Man 2 release date reveal, an official unveiling of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and even a Persona 3 remake.

In terms of a list of partners, you can see the list in the tweet below:

What other events are partnered with Summer Game Fest 2023?

Several other events are taking place in the week after the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase, including from Xbox and Capcom. Here’s the full list of SGF partner events streaming soon (UK start times listed):

Day of the Devs | 8th June | 10pm

| 8th June | 10pm Devolver Digital | 8th June | 11pm

| 8th June | 11pm Tribeca Games Spotlight | 9th June | 8pm

| 9th June | 8pm Wholesome Direct | 10th June | 5pm

| 10th June | 5pm OTK Games Expo | 10th June | 7pm

| 10th June | 7pm Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct | 11th June | 6pm

| 11th June | 6pm PC Gaming Show | 11th June | 9pm

| 11th June | 9pm Capcom Showcase | 12th June | 11pm

