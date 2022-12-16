It's huge news, then, that after over two decades the series is getting a new numbered sequel. First teased back in 2019 with an early-access released in 2020, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the full version. But how much longer?

Since the first game back in 1998, Baldur's Gate has become an iconic title in the world of PC gaming. It's Dungeons and Dragons setting united both tabletop and video gamers, and the first in the series was met with critical acclaim - as has its plethora of spinoffs.

We shall reveal all below - the release date, the platforms, and other tidbits of information!

The early access version of the game only contains the first act (that's one fifth of the whole map). Fans who have played that part to death over the last two years must be desperate for the rest of it. So, when is it out?

Unfortunately, it won't be until August 2023. As we've said many times before though, the years fly by these days so it'll feel like no time!

Can I pre-order Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate is currently available on early access from Steam. You can buy it here!

We should add that once you've bought it on early access, you won't have to buy it again when the full game comes out next year.

Which consoles and platforms can play Baldur's Gate 3?

Baldur's Gate 3 is available on PC, MacOS, and Stadia. However, with Stadia's closure coming up in 2023, it doesn't look like the full game will ever get released on it.

Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay and story details

Baldur's Gate 3 is set over 120 years after the events of Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn. However, those who played Descent into Avernus will be pleased to know that it's set mere months after that. The player is being held captive by mind flayers - but not for long.

If you've played the early access, you know all this, and what happens next will all become clear next August.

Is there a Baldur's Gate 3 trailer?

There is a brand new Baldur's Gate 3 trailer, first shown at the Game Awards last week, and pretty epic it is too. We'll share it below for the hype!

