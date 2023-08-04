So how do we use these mods?

We'll add a disclaimer here first: don't use the mods on any save file that you want to keep legit. You don't want to corrupt your hard work, and let's face it, it's best to keep your main save to experience Baldur's Gate 3 properly.

So let's have a look the available mods and how to get them working!

How to use mods in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before we begin, feel free to check out this awesome video from YouTuber Mmogurl down below. They explain the mod installation process nice and clear:

To begin with, you'll need to download an app called Baldur's Gate 3 Mod Manager. This will save you manually altering the in-game files.

Once you've got the mod manager installed, head over to whichever mod site you have in mind. If you're not sure where to start, Nexus is a good bet. One you've found the mod you want, click to download it, then place the .pak file into the mod file in Baldur's Gate 3. Once this is done, open the mod manager and drag the new mod into the "Active Mods" side.

Now you should be ready to go! Make sure to read the instructions, so you know how to find or activate the mod once you're in the game.

Best Baldur’s Gate 3 mods so far

Now, let's have a look at the mods available... we'll list our favourites so far.

Customiser’s Compendium

If you're gutted that there's no real option to change appearance once the game has started, this is the mod for you. It even has more customisable option that the initial creation screen, so download this if you care about your looks!

Multiclass Unlocker

This is the first big mod release since the game dropped properly yesterday, and it does exactly what it says on the tin. You're already able to combine attributes from different classes in the game... except on easy mode. This hardly seems fair, so install this mod to multi-class on any difficulty.

Choose Your Stats

An all-out cheat, but fun for messing about with nonetheless. Use this mod to manually change your stats and become an unbeatable badass without the hard work!

5e Spells

And we'll finish with a magic one, which seems apt for a Baldur's Gate mod list. Use this mod to add a bucketload of spells to your inventory!

We'll add a quick disclaimer that a lot of these mods are from the game's early access, and there will be a lot more on the way now the full game has been released. We'll update this page as soon as an exciting mod pops up!

