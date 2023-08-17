There have already been a number of hotfixes that have solved a lot of the issues that we’ll be going over here today, but something big is on the horizon that should bring about quite significant changes to the game – potentially including features that players have been asking Larian for every day on social media.

One hotfix was causing some issues and we will take a look at the situation regarding this too - but overall, Larian has been very active in addressing issues, so there is plenty to get into. Buckle up!

What’s changed in the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch?

In what was meant to be the latest patch, Hotfix 4 (though actually the fifth update), companions were made to be less tired all the time as players have been bemused that such powerful figures such as Gale – a wizard who was romantically involved with the literal god of magic – would need a little nap after casting some level one spells.

This hotfix ended up causing instability issues and crashes, so for the time being Larian has rolled it back, but it should re-released soon.

That means that Hotfix 3 is still the latest update to the game, and this saw over 200 bugs being patched. The dog Scratch was also updated to be able to find points of interest like digging spots on their own, without player input.

More like this

Larian had accidentally made the Blue Behir Dice available to some players when the game first came out, and rather than take them away, they’ve instead extended this to all players.

Read more on Baldur's Gate 3:

Where are the full Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes?

The full Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes can be found on Steam. We recommend you check these ones out as spoilers have been obscured so that you don’t uncover any major plot points by accident.

You can also find them on Larian Studios’ official website. While they are aesthetically keeping in-step with the game, spoilers are out loud and proud for all to see.

If you have already completed the game and are hoping your second playthrough will be smoother, then you shouldn’t have too many issues here – though there are many branching options, so you should still tread carefully!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Other than the aforementioned Hotfix 4, which will be re-released in due course with many fixes to sleepy companions, soft-locking bugs and multiplayer issues, Larian has confirmed that after this there will be a massive first "official" patch to the game.

Larian has been quite coy as to exactly what will be included, but notably, creative director Sven Lincke took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: :Current roadmap: a) Hotfix 4, b) Patch 1 (+1000 fixes and tweaks), c) Patch 2. The latter will already incorporate some requests."

Notably, players have been begging Larian to include a magic mirror that will allow them to change their appearance, and are clamouring for the ability to access all of their companions' inventories in camp.

Whether or not these will be included remains to be seen, but the patch should be incorporated into the PS5 release - meaning those playing on that system should have a smoother time of it.

We also know that Larian will be bringing AMDs more advanced upscaler FSR 2 in time for the PS5 launch, which should massively improve performance for those without an Nvidia graphics card and Steam Deck players.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.