Larian Studios have confirmed they are working on an Xbox release of Baldur’s Gate 3 and director Swen Vincke has stressed that the game is not exclusive to any platform in a tweet.

Larian’s director of publishing Michael Douse took to Twitter, the platform that recently rebranded as X, to shed more light on the situation - stating that the reason for the delay was getting split-screen co-op working on the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft requires that, for a game to be released on the Xbox platform, it needs to work on all systems - and not just the more powerful Xbox Series X.

It also needs to have “feature parity” with all other versions of the game so that consumers won’t just opt for another platform.

Our best estimate for Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Xbox is early 2024.

Douse continues on his thread on X to say “We hope to have an update by the end of the year”, which sounds to us that Larian won’t want to jump the gun early, and they will most likely only make an announcement when they are absolutely certain they can deliver.

Given how popular the game is, they probably won’t need a long marketing campaign either, as Xbox players will have been watching on in envy for four months at that point and will no doubt snap the game up as soon as they can.

