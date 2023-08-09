It’s worth noting that as the game has only recently been released, this is currently an incomplete list and we are battling our way through the game to try and uncover all of its many, many secrets.

Baldur's Gate 3 legendary items: What are the best items in BG3?

The Blood of Lathander

Legendary Simple Melee Weapon

Lathander's Blessing – Once per Long Rest, when your hit points are reduced to 0, you regain 2-12 hit points. Allies within 9m also regain 1-6 hit points.

Lathander's Light – Sheds holy light in a 6m radius. In combat, fiends and undead standing in the light are Blinded, unless they succeed a Constitution saving throw.

Damage – 8 ~ 13 damage

Weapon Enchantment – (+3)

Spell – Sunbeam

Action – Concussive Smash

Advantage – 1d6+3 Bludgeoning

How to get the Blood of Lathander

Travel to the Inquisitor’s chamber which lies in the centre of the Githyanki Creche, Y’llek, close to the Mountain Pass.

To get there, either give Kith'rak Therezzyn the mysterious artefact (the artefact refuses to be given up, however) and they’ll let you pass, or, alternatively, pickpocket the key to deactivate the Githyanki Barrier Disruptor.

In the chamber, the Inquisitor will try and initiate a dialogue with you, but you can veer left and hop down into the room on the western wing that has two statues.

These two statues have plaques that will offer some clues on what to do next. The statue on the left-hand side’s plaque reads "Lathander bids the setting sun a fond farewell" with the right saying "Lathander blesses the bountiful, rising sun".

What it’s asking is to point the statues in the direction of the setting and rising sun respectively.

The left statue is stuck and requires an attack of 10 damage to get it moving again.

Point the left statue to the west and the right to the east and a hidden doorway appears. Head on through here to the next phase.

In this room, there are three barriers standing in your way that are powered by crystals. Destroy each crystal and be wary of the traps littering the room.

After this, you will be able to pass into the room containing the mace, but you’re not quite there yet.

There will be a number of checks to pass to inspect the mace and reach where it’s being held. If you pass these, it should reveal that if you take the mace, the monastery will blow up.

To avoid being obliterated, make sure you use a character who has the worst ranged abilities to take the mace.

Once the mace is removed, you will either need to destroy the Lathander Solar Machines in under four turns. These are placed in each corner of the room and require ranged attacks to knock them out.

Alternatively, you can make use of the Dawnmaster’s Crest if you managed to figure out the Stained Glass puzzle atop the Rosymorn Monastery above. You can slot this Crest under where the mace is to avoid the detonation sequence entirely.

Helldusk Armour

Legendary Heavy Armour

The Wearer of this Item gains:

Skill – Fly

Helldusk Armour – You're considered Proficient with this armour while wearing it.

Infernal Retribution – When you succeed Saving Throw, the caster receives Burning for 3 round

Prime Aegis of Fire – You have resistance for Fire Damage and cannot be Burned. You take 3 less damage from All sources.

How to get Helldusk Armour

The journey to acquire this armour is no small feat. You must first reach Baldur's Gate itself and locate the House of Hope, Raphael's lair.

Finding it involves seeking out the Devil's Fee shop in the lower city's northwestern part. Pay 10,000 gold or haggle it down to 1,000 with the woman there to teleport to your destination.

Inside the House of Hope, look high and low for the armour set pieces and prepare to face Raphael himself, a formidable foe with 666 (this is the Helldusk armour, after all) hit points, godlike stats and magic resistance. The ensuing battle is quite the challenge, but unsurprising given its end-game nature.

Bloodthirst

Legendary Dagger

Improved Critical – The number you need to roll a Critical Hit while attacking is reduced by 1. This effect can stack.

Exploit Weakness – Creatures hit with this weapon receive Vulnerability to Piercing damage.

True Strike Ripose (Off-Hand Only) – When a creature missed you with a melee attack, you may retaliate and gain True Strike.

Damage – 9 ~ 12 Damage

Weapon Enchantment – (+2)

Cantrip – True Strike

Advantage – 1d4+6 Piercing, +2 Piercing

How to get Bloodthrist Dagger

We also don’t quite know how to get the Bloodthirst Dagger yet but we’ll let you know as soon as we do!

Crimson Mischief

Legendary Shortsword

Prey Upon the Weak – This weapon deals an additional 1~4 piercing damage against targets with 50% of their hit points or fewer.

Redvein Savagery (Main Hand Only) – When you make an attack with Advantage, the target takes an additional 7 piercing damage.

Crimson Weapon (Off-Hand Only) – When you make an attack with your off-hand weapon, you can add your Ability Modifier to the damage of the attack.

Damage – 12 ~ 22 Damage

Weapon Enchantment – (+2)

Advantage – 1d6+6 Piercing, +2 Piercing, +1d4 Necrotic, +1d4 Piercing (conditional)

How to get Crimson Mischief

We wish we could tell you, but Baldur's Gate 3 is yet to reveal the location of this fancy dagger just yet.

Gloves of Soul Catching

Soul Fists – Your unarmed attacks deal an additional 1-10 Force Damage.

Soul Catching – Once per turn, on an unarmed hit, you regain 10 hit points. Alternatively, you may forego healing to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of your next turn.

Constitution – (+2) Up to 20.

How to get the Gloves of Soul Catching

Currently, we’re still trying to figure out how to find the Gloves of Soul Catching. We will update you as soon as we know how!

