If you've been playing it yourself, you'll have noticed how outstanding the voice talent is. In both cinematics and gameplay, the actors do a superb job bringing the Forgotten Realms to life. If some of them sound familiar to you, or if you're just interested in where else you can find them, you're in the right place.

We'll take a deep dive into the Baldur's Gate 3 cast below!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full cast list of Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors

First, let's list the whole cast in one. We recon you're bound to know at least one:

Amelia Tyler plays Narrator

plays Narrator Neil Newbon plays Astarion

plays Astarion Matthew Mercer plays Minsc

plays Minsc Dave Jones plays Halsin

plays Halsin Jennifer English plays Shadowheart

plays Shadowheart Jason Isaacs plays Lord Enver Gortash

plays Lord Enver Gortash JK Simmons plays General Ketheric Thorm

plays General Ketheric Thorm Devora Wilde plays Lae’zel

plays Lae’zel Tim Downie plays Gale

plays Gale Tracy Wiles plays Jaheira

plays Jaheira Stephen Hogan plays Volo

plays Volo Samantha Beart plays Karlach

plays Karlach Lanre Malaolu plays Wyll

plays Wyll Rebecca Hanssen plays Alfira

Where do you know the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast from?

Let's start from the top with Amelia Tyler, the narrator who is arguably the voice of Baldur's Gate 3. No stranger to video games, she starred as Nyrissa in 2018's Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and as Malady in Divinity Original Sin II. She'll also be providing the voice for Hecate in the upcoming Hades II, which is pretty awesome. Neil Newbon is another voice from games, appearing as Karl Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village and Gavin Reed in Detroit: Become Human.

Matthew Mercer is a voice actor veteran, appearing in both anime and games. He voiced Levi in Attack on Titan, and Leon in Resident Evil 6, and, more recently, he was Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom! Dave Jones, who plays Halsin, appeared in the Wedding Season and Significant Other. You might recognise Jennifer English's voice from another fantasy world. She voiced Latenna in Elden Ring and provided various voices in 2017's Divinity: Original Sin 2 (along with Amelia Tyler!).

Jason Isaacs and JK Simmons, the rock stars that they are, shouldn't need an introduction. The former has made a name for himself as Lucius Malfoy and Captain Hook, as well as appearing in Star Trek: Discovery and countless movies over the years. The latter is known to the nerd world as J Jonah Jameson in many iterations of Spider-Man and James Gordan in 2017's Justice League, and he's appeared in huge movies like Juno and Whiplash. And let's not forget his vocal talents as Tenzin in Legend of Korra and Omni-Man in Invincible. These acting veterans are excellent additions to the cast.

Devora Wilde has appeared in the racing movie Rush and the TV series Pandora, and Tim Downie is known for his appearances in the hilarious Toast of London. Tracy Wiles has appeared in both Strike and The Catch, and Stephen Hogan is yet another Divinity: Original Sin alumni! He's also provided his voice to numerous audiobooks, including Heart of Darkness in 2021. Samantha Beart played Thomasina Bateman in 2022's The Excavation of Hob's Barrow (a unique game that you should check out if you haven't already).

Lanre Malaolu has a career spanning stage, film and video games. You'll see him in the upcoming movie Heart of Stone on Netflix! And Rebecca Hanssen played Queen Meve of Lyria in a couple of episodes of The Witcher, so yet another Fantasy veteran!

It's a stellar cast that takes the game to another level.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.