We'll investigate below!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can you change appearance in Baldur's Gate 3?

We regret to inform you that you can't change your character once the game has begun. So if you've decided to play the game as a green warlock, there's no way to become a human once you've left the creation screen and started the game.

However, that doesn't mean your overall aesthetic can't change as you play.

How to change appearance in Baldur's Gate 3

Let's start with the obvious. Your character will be constantly changing appearance throughout the game as you obtain new armour and weapons. When you switch gear, and swap swords and shields, these changes will of course appear in the game. So that's one way to cover up your early decisions! A good hat or helmet will cover that embarrassing haircut.

There are also story-based alterations that can happen to your character, although these are quite minor.

If you're that desperate for a complete makeover, there's the option to shapeshift. If you managed to grab the Digital Deluxe Edition, the "Mask of the Shapeshifter" will be inside the traveller's chest. This is only a temporary change, and you'll be right back to your true self whenever you rest.

And those are your options! If a patch surfaces that lets you change mid-game, we'll update this page and let you know. Until then, enjoy your quests through the Forgotten Realms!

Read more: Baldur's Gate 3 review: An epic tabletop adventure awaits

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.