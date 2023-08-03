But to save you from dying over and over again, read on to get some pointers on the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds to choose from to maximise your buffs and minimise those debuffs for a character that will make short-work of any obstacle and help the dice fall your way.

Top tips for getting started with Baldur’s Gate 3

When building your first character, it is advisable to read up on all the classes on offer in Baldur’s Gate 3, as fully understanding them will be key to having an enjoyable playthrough with a character that matches your play style.

There are plenty to choose from, but we would advise a build that focuses on both weapons and magic for new players so you can see which you prefer.

Later in the game, you can change your class if you’re not satisfied or you can always start a new character entirely if you would’ve rather have done things differently.

What are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds?

Below are just some of the best optimised Baldur’s Gate 3 builds to really get the most out of your character.

Druid Circle of the Moon Build

Druids embody nature's magic, harnessing a diverse array of spells and abilities. With the capability to transform into different animal forms, they gain strategic advantages unique to each shape. Druids are proficient in support, crowd control, and summoning, making them invaluable assets in any group dynamic.

More like this

College of Valour Bard

Bards are multifaceted fellows who can not only jam out on their instrument of choice – but also wreak havoc on foes by debuffing them or smacking them up (with a weapon – not a lute). With your tunes, you can also rally your party members to buff their skills.

Barbarian Berserker

Barbarians focus on melee weapons such as swords, axes and maces to dish out serious amounts of damage. They can also use the Rage mode to inflict more damage and better resist attacks.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rogue Thief Build

Rogues are adept at the arts of stealth, deception, and delivering precise strikes both from afar and up close and personal with their Sneak Attack feature allowing them to unleash substantial damage in a single, cunning strike. Rogues also possess a wide range of skills that make them highly capable in various non-combat situations, such as picking locks and realising when people are trying to take advantage of you.

Paladin Oathbreaker Build

The Oathbreaker Paladin hones in on their aggression, delivering high damage in melee combat using powerful mechanics like Smite, Dreadful Aspect, and Hellish Rebuke making them extremely useful in combat. This unique subclass delves into darkness and corruption, presenting the opportunity to embrace an antiheroic path or a fallen paladin seeking redemption.

Way of Shadow Monk build

The Monk possesses the power to deliver devastating attacks with well-timed strikes and can even cause enemies to explode. With their bare hands, Monks excel at close-range combat, but they are also adept at peacefully resolving conflicts through persuasion. Additionally, the Way of Shadows subclass allows them to instantaneously move between shadows meaning rather than fighting your way in with your party, your monk can peel off and come back with what you need before you know it.

Fighter Battle Master Build

The Fighter Battle Master Build is an excellent choice if you prefer a playstyle centred around dealing significant damage and serving as a resilient tank. With their extensive hit point pool and proficiency in using various armours and weapons, Fighters can dive into the thick of it and come out on the other side with confidence.

Warlock Fiend Build

Warlocks are enigmatic and formidable spellcasters who have forged a pact with a potent entity - be it a demon, devil, or archfey. In return for their mystical powers, warlocks are bound to fulfil their patron's desires, often entailing dark and malevolent deeds.

Sorcerer Draconic Bloodline Build

Sorcerers harness inherent magical abilities, mastering their craft through a distinctive class mechanic called metamagic. This feature empowers them to buff their spells by increasing their range, cast multiple spells in a single turn and choose from a huge variety of spells.

Wizard Evocation Build

Wizards shine in wielding area-of-effect spells, offering utility and control, yet their potency may demand meticulous forethought and preparation as they boast the most extensive spell repertoire in the game. When things don’t go the way you planned, they can enable you to quickly adjust your strategy.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.