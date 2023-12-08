This isn’t to mention which games and creators won the actual awards, either. You can head to our dedicated page to see the list of winners, if that’s what you’re after.

Keep reading here to discover what the big cameos and reveals were at The Game Awards this year.

Who were the big cameos at The Game Awards?

There were quite a few big cameo appearances at The Game Awards in 2023, including the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Flute Guy and Gonzo the Muppet.

McConaughey took to the stage to reveal brand new sci-fi RPG Exodus, in which time dilation plays a major role in the plot. Yep, it sounds like Interstellar the game - and that’s not a bad thing. Check out his alright, alright, alright appearance below:

The next big cameo was Gonzo and Camilla the Chicken, with the Muppets appearing to present the award for the Best Debut Indie award. You can check out their lengthy segment below:

There were plenty of big cameos at The Game Awards 2023, and you’re best off watching through the whole thing (sorry!) to see them all.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What were the big reveals at The Game Awards?

The big reveals at The Game Awards in 2023 will delight old-school Sega fans, with at least five new games in long-dormant and popular franchises on the way.

That’s right, Sega revealed that it is working on new Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio games!

All five were revealed in a short sizzle trailer worth multiple watches. You can check it out below:

The reveals weren’t just for Sega fans, though, as a new Marvel’s Blade game was revealed to be in the works by Deathloop development studio Arkane Lyon.

Capcom turned up the heat with a reveal of the brand new Monster Hunter Wilds, which looks to be a full-blown sequel to Monster Hunter World and Rise, combining elements of both.

Finally, we got much-anticipated first looks at games such as PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin from Team Ninja, Black Myth: Wukong, and even a release date trailer for oft-delayed Skull and Bones!

There were a lot of reveals, though, and you can see the full list of The Game Awards 2023 major reveals and announcements below (click the links to watch the trailers!):

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.