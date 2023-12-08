What happened at The Game Awards? Cameos and reveals recap
Forget the awards, what was announced?
If you missed The Game Awards 2023 livestream, as it was on overnight here in the UK, and are looking for a one-stop shop on what the big celebrity cameos and new game reveals were during the three-hour-plus event, we’ve got you covered.
A lot happened at this year’s Game Awards, from a Muppet appearing on stage to Sega bringing back five classic franchises such as Shinobi, Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio. There was a lot to enjoy and to look forward to.
This isn’t to mention which games and creators won the actual awards, either. You can head to our dedicated page to see the list of winners, if that’s what you’re after.
Keep reading here to discover what the big cameos and reveals were at The Game Awards this year.
Who were the big cameos at The Game Awards?
There were quite a few big cameo appearances at The Game Awards in 2023, including the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Flute Guy and Gonzo the Muppet.
McConaughey took to the stage to reveal brand new sci-fi RPG Exodus, in which time dilation plays a major role in the plot. Yep, it sounds like Interstellar the game - and that’s not a bad thing. Check out his alright, alright, alright appearance below:
The next big cameo was Gonzo and Camilla the Chicken, with the Muppets appearing to present the award for the Best Debut Indie award. You can check out their lengthy segment below:
There were plenty of big cameos at The Game Awards 2023, and you’re best off watching through the whole thing (sorry!) to see them all.
What were the big reveals at The Game Awards?
The big reveals at The Game Awards in 2023 will delight old-school Sega fans, with at least five new games in long-dormant and popular franchises on the way.
That’s right, Sega revealed that it is working on new Shinobi, Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio games!
All five were revealed in a short sizzle trailer worth multiple watches. You can check it out below:
The reveals weren’t just for Sega fans, though, as a new Marvel’s Blade game was revealed to be in the works by Deathloop development studio Arkane Lyon.
Capcom turned up the heat with a reveal of the brand new Monster Hunter Wilds, which looks to be a full-blown sequel to Monster Hunter World and Rise, combining elements of both.
Finally, we got much-anticipated first looks at games such as PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin from Team Ninja, Black Myth: Wukong, and even a release date trailer for oft-delayed Skull and Bones!
There were a lot of reveals, though, and you can see the full list of The Game Awards 2023 major reveals and announcements below (click the links to watch the trailers!):
- God of War Ragnarök Valhalla (free DLC coming 12th December)
- New Persona 3 Reload trailer
- Exodus revealed, a new sci-fi RPG from Archetype Entertainment
- Big Walk was revealed, the new game from Untitled Goose Game developers
- World of Goo 2 was announced
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake was confirmed
- A new Hellblade 2 trailer was shown
- Kemuri was announced, the new game from Ikumi Nakamura who worked on The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo
- No Rest for the Wicked was revealed - the new game from people who made the Ori games
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was officially revealed - the new Budokai Tenkaichi game!
- Visions of Mana - the latest Mana game from Square Enix
- Final Fantasy 16 Echoes of the Fallen DLC is out now!
- Light No Fire - brand new game from Hello Games (same folks as No Man’s Sky)
- Exoborne Master the Apocalypse was revealed
- Den of Wolves got revealed
- The First Descendant was revealed - more sci-fi goodness, yay!
- Last Sentinel was announced - even more sci-fi goodness!
- There was a new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer and performance
- The First Berserker: Khazan was revealed
- Jurassic Park: Survival was announced
- OD - a brand new horror game from Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele was announced
- The Casting of Frank Stone was revealed - new horror game from the Dead by Daylight people
- Warframe: Whispers in the Walls expansion was confirmed with a 13th December release date
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU was revealed by Abubakar Salim
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden got a release date trailer - launching 13th February 2024
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage was revealed, the new game from Life is Strange developers
