The Game Awards 2023: Date, time, nominees & how to watch
Is it really that time again?
It’s somehow that time of year again - The Game Awards 2023 is almost here.
So, to mark the occasion, we have the TGA 2023 date, time, nominees and how to watch it.
With so many great games in 2023, competition is tough, but perhaps not as tough as what’s facing the thousands of game developers who have been subjected to lay-offs this year – the extent of which can be seen on GameIndustry.biz.
It’s all the more important, then, to recognise the achievements of these developers - and fortunately, not many of the games nominated are from companies that have tightened the purse strings.
Expect to see big-hitters such as Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 and Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but also top games from the markedly smaller Larian Studios in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Remedy in Alan Wake 2.
There are plenty of other categories too, though, such as best audio design, best adaptation and best multiplayer game, to name but a few. All shall be revealed below!
When is The Game Awards 2023?
The Game Awards 2023 will take place on 8th December 2023.
The vaunted event usually takes place around this time of year, with the 2022 event being on 9th December 2022, so it’s no surprise to see it landing in the holiday season once more.
It’s a great way for last-minute Christmas shoppers to see what games are safe bets to buy for their friends and loved ones – one that is far easier to parse through for non-gamers than when such awards were featured only in magazines.
If you’re curious to see what games might feature next time up in The Game Awards 2024, take a peek at our guide on the upcoming games for 2023 and beyond.
What UK time does The Game Awards 2023 start?
The Game Awards 2023 will start at 12:30am GMT on Wednesday 8th December 2023.
Not exactly ideal for those of us with work and school in the morning, as the event runs on for quite a while. Last year’s event was three-and-a-half hours long, and it’s likely that this year will probably be the same.
If you’re happy to stay up to four in the morning watching the event to catch world premieres of upcoming games then, by all means, we salute you!
Just make sure you’re stocked up on coffee to make it through the working or schooling day (or just watch it in the morning).
How to watch The Game Awards 2023
The Game Awards 2023 will be available to watch live on YouTube when it broadcasts this December.
If you’d like a look at how the event is presented, you can check out The Game Awards 2022 on YouTube just below.
Featured in 2022 was Halsey performing Lilith from Diablo 4 and Hozier and Bear McCreary singing Blood Upon the Snow from God of War as musical interludes between announcements and trailers.
2023 will no doubt include such variety acts as a welcome break from the onslaught of gaming goodness, and to help elevate the medium as a place of culture to combat the basement-dwelling stereotypes.
Full list of The Game Awards 2023 nominees
On 13th November, we got the live nomination announcement, where we saw what games are running for each category. Check it out just below!
If you want a quick look at all the nominees, then have a perusal of the full list:
Best Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games
- Resident Evil 4 – Capcom
- Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo
Best Game Direction
- Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo
Best Performance
- Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
- Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
- Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment
- Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt Red
- Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
- Fortnite – Epic Games
- Genshin Impact – miHoYo
Best Multiplayer Game
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Diablo IV – Blizzard
- Party Animals – Recreate Games
- Street Fighter 6 – Capcom
- Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo
Best Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment
- Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks
- Lies of P – Round8 Studio
- Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo
Best Score and Music
- Alan Wake 2 composed by Petri Alanko – Remedy Entertainment
- Baldur’s Gate 3 composed by Borislav Slavov – Larian Studios
- Final Fantasy XVI composed by Masayoshi Soken – Square Enix
- Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori – Tango Gameworks
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom composed by Nintendo Sound Team – Nintendo
Best Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment
- Dead Space – Motive Studio
- Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games
- Resident Evil 4 – Capcom
Best Adaptation
- Castlevania: Nocturne – Powerhouse Animation for Netflix
- Gran Turismo – PlayStation Productions for Sony Pictures
- The Last of Us – PlayStation Productions for HBO
- The Super Mario Bros Movie – Illumination and Nintendo for Universal Pictures
- Twisted Metal – PlayStation Productions for Peacock
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – CD Projekt Red
- Final Fantasy 16 – Square Enix
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games
Best Games for Impact
- A Space for the Unbound – Mojiken
- Chants of Sennaar – Rundisc
- Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP
- Tchia – Awaceb
- Terra Nil – Free Lives
- Venba – Visai Games
Best Indie Game
- Cocoon – Geometric Interactive
- Dave the Diver – MINTROCKET
- Dredge – Black Salt Games
- Sea of Stars – Sabotage Studio
- Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios
Best Mobile Game
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis – Applibot & Square Enix
- Honkai: Star Rail – HoYoverse
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Sunblink Entertainment
- Monster Hunter Now – Niantic & Capcom
- Terra Nil – Free Lives
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt Red
- Destiny 2 – Bungie
- Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix
- No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
Best Debut Indie
- Cocoon – Geometric Interactive
- Dredge – Black Salt Games
- Pizza Tower – Tour de Pizza
- Venba – Visai Games
- Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios
Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) Game
- Gran Turismo 7 – Polyphony Digital
- Humanity – tha LTD
- Horizon Call of the Mountain – Guerrilla Games
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode – Capcom
- Synapse – nDreams
Best Content Creator
- IronMouse
- PeopleMakeGames
- Quackity
- Spreen
- SypherPK
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix
- Hades II – Supergiant Games
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
- Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment
- Tekken 8 – Akira
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games
- Resident Evil 4 – Capcom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Respawn Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo
Best RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix
- Lies of P – Round8 Studio
- Sea of Stars – Sabotage Studio
- Starfield – Bethesda Game Studios
Best Fighting Game
- God of Rock – Modus Studios Brazil
- Mortal Kombat 1 – NetherRealm Studios
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Ludosity
- Pocket Bravery – Statera Studio
- Street Fighter 6 – Capcom
Best Action Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – FromSoftware
- Dead Island 2 – Dambuster Studios
- Ghostrunner 2 – One More Level
- Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks
- Remnant 2 – Gunfire Games
Best Accessibility
- Diablo IV – Blizzard
- Forza Motorsport – Turn 10 Studios
- Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games
- Mortal Kombat 1 – NetherRealm Studios
- Street Fighter 6 – Capcom
Best Family Game
- Disney Illusion Island – Dlala Studios
- Party Animals – Recreate Games
- Pikmin 4 – Nintendo
- Sonic Superstars – Arzest
- Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – WayForward
- Cities: Skylines II – Colossal Order
- Company of Heroes 3 – Relic Entertainment
- Fire Emblem Engage – Intelligent Systems
- Pikmin 4 – Nintendo
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 24 – EA Sports
- F1 23 – Codemasters
- Forza Motorsport – Turn 10 Studios
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged – Milestone
- The Crew Motorfest – Ubisoft Ivory Tower
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2 – Valve
- Dota 2 – Valve
- League of Legends – Riot Games
- PUBG Mobile – LightSpeed Studios
- Valorant – Riot Games
Best Esports Athlete
- Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok – League of Legends
- Mathieu 'ZywOo' Herbaut – CS:GO
- Max 'Demon1' Mazanov – Valorant
- Paco 'HyDra' Rusiewiez – Call of Duty
- Park 'Ruler' Jae-hyuk – League of Legends
- Phillip 'ImperialHal' Dosen – Apex Legends
Best Esports Team
- Evil Geniuses – Valorant
- Fnatic – Valorant
- Gaimin Gladiators – Dota 2
- JD Gaming – League of Legends
- Team Vitality – Counter-Strike
Best Esports Coach
- Christine 'potter' Chi of Evil Geniuses – Valorant
- Danny 'zonic' Sørensen of Team Falcons – Counter-Strike
- Jordan 'Gunba' Graham of Florida Mayhem – Overwatch
- Remy 'XTQZZZ' Quoniam of Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
- Yoon 'Homme' Sung-young of JD Gaming – League of Legends
Best Esports Event
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
- Valorant Champions 2023
