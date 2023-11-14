With so many great games in 2023, competition is tough, but perhaps not as tough as what’s facing the thousands of game developers who have been subjected to lay-offs this year – the extent of which can be seen on GameIndustry.biz.

It’s all the more important, then, to recognise the achievements of these developers - and fortunately, not many of the games nominated are from companies that have tightened the purse strings.

Expect to see big-hitters such as Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 and Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but also top games from the markedly smaller Larian Studios in Baldur’s Gate 3 and Remedy in Alan Wake 2.

There are plenty of other categories too, though, such as best audio design, best adaptation and best multiplayer game, to name but a few. All shall be revealed below!

When is The Game Awards 2023?

The Game Awards 2023 will take place on 8th December 2023.

The vaunted event usually takes place around this time of year, with the 2022 event being on 9th December 2022, so it’s no surprise to see it landing in the holiday season once more.

It’s a great way for last-minute Christmas shoppers to see what games are safe bets to buy for their friends and loved ones – one that is far easier to parse through for non-gamers than when such awards were featured only in magazines.

If you’re curious to see what games might feature next time up in The Game Awards 2024, take a peek at our guide on the upcoming games for 2023 and beyond.

What UK time does The Game Awards 2023 start?

The Game Awards 2023 will start at 12:30am GMT on Wednesday 8th December 2023.

Not exactly ideal for those of us with work and school in the morning, as the event runs on for quite a while. Last year’s event was three-and-a-half hours long, and it’s likely that this year will probably be the same.

If you’re happy to stay up to four in the morning watching the event to catch world premieres of upcoming games then, by all means, we salute you!

Just make sure you’re stocked up on coffee to make it through the working or schooling day (or just watch it in the morning).

How to watch The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 will be available to watch live on YouTube when it broadcasts this December.

If you’d like a look at how the event is presented, you can check out The Game Awards 2022 on YouTube just below.

Featured in 2022 was Halsey performing Lilith from Diablo 4 and Hozier and Bear McCreary singing Blood Upon the Snow from God of War as musical interludes between announcements and trailers.

2023 will no doubt include such variety acts as a welcome break from the onslaught of gaming goodness, and to help elevate the medium as a place of culture to combat the basement-dwelling stereotypes.

Full list of The Game Awards 2023 nominees

On 13th November, we got the live nomination announcement, where we saw what games are running for each category. Check it out just below!

If you want a quick look at all the nominees, then have a perusal of the full list:

Best Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment

– Remedy Entertainment Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

– Larian Studios Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games

– Insomniac Games Resident Evil 4 – Capcom

– Capcom Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo

– Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment

– Remedy Entertainment Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

– Larian Studios Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games

– Insomniac Games Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo

– Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Best Performance

Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2 Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

as Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3 Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends – Respawn Entertainment

– Respawn Entertainment Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt Red

– CD Projekt Red Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

– Square Enix Fortnite – Epic Games

– Epic Games Genshin Impact – miHoYo

Best Multiplayer Game

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

– Larian Studios Diablo IV – Blizzard

– Blizzard Party Animals – Recreate Games

– Recreate Games Street Fighter 6 – Capcom

– Capcom Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment

– Remedy Entertainment Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks

– Tango Gameworks Lies of P – Round8 Studio

– Round8 Studio Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo

– Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2 composed by Petri Alanko – Remedy Entertainment

composed by – Remedy Entertainment Baldur’s Gate 3 composed by Borislav Slavov – Larian Studios

composed by – Larian Studios Final Fantasy XVI composed by Masayoshi Soken – Square Enix

composed by – Square Enix Hi-Fi Rush , Audio Director Shuichi Kobori – Tango Gameworks

, Audio Director – Tango Gameworks The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom composed by Nintendo Sound Team – Nintendo

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment

– Remedy Entertainment Dead Space – Motive Studio

– Motive Studio Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks

– Tango Gameworks Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games

– Insomniac Games Resident Evil 4 – Capcom

Best Adaptation

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment

– Remedy Entertainment Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

– Larian Studios Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – CD Projekt Red

– CD Projekt Red Final Fantasy 16 – Square Enix

– Square Enix Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games

Best Games for Impact

A Space for the Unbound – Mojiken

– Mojiken Chants of Sennaar – Rundisc

– Rundisc Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP

– KO_OP Tchia – Awaceb

– Awaceb Terra Nil – Free Lives

– Free Lives Venba – Visai Games

Best Indie Game

Cocoon – Geometric Interactive

– Geometric Interactive Dave the Diver – MINTROCKET

– MINTROCKET Dredge – Black Salt Games

– Black Salt Games Sea of Stars – Sabotage Studio

– Sabotage Studio Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis – Applibot & Square Enix

– Applibot & Square Enix Honkai: Star Rail – HoYoverse

– HoYoverse Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Sunblink Entertainment

– Sunblink Entertainment Monster Hunter Now – Niantic & Capcom

– Niantic & Capcom Terra Nil – Free Lives

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

– Larian Studios Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt Red

– CD Projekt Red Destiny 2 – Bungie

– Bungie Final Fantasy XIV – Square Enix

– Square Enix No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

Best Debut Indie

Cocoon – Geometric Interactive

– Geometric Interactive Dredge – Black Salt Games

– Black Salt Games Pizza Tower – Tour de Pizza

– Tour de Pizza Venba – Visai Games

– Visai Games Viewfinder – Sad Owl Studios

Best Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) Game

Gran Turismo 7 – Polyphony Digital

– Polyphony Digital Humanity – tha LTD

– tha LTD Horizon Call of the Mountain – Guerrilla Games

– Guerrilla Games Resident Evil Village VR Mode – Capcom

– Capcom Synapse – nDreams

Best Content Creator

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Square Enix

– Square Enix Hades II – Supergiant Games

– Supergiant Games Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

– Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment

– Massive Entertainment Tekken 8 – Akira

Best Action/Adventure Game

Alan Wake 2 – Remedy Entertainment

– Remedy Entertainment Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games

– Insomniac Games Resident Evil 4 – Capcom

– Capcom Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Respawn Entertainment

– Respawn Entertainment The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

– Larian Studios Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix

– Square Enix Lies of P – Round8 Studio

– Round8 Studio Sea of Stars – Sabotage Studio

– Sabotage Studio Starfield – Bethesda Game Studios

Best Fighting Game

God of Rock – Modus Studios Brazil

– Modus Studios Brazil Mortal Kombat 1 – NetherRealm Studios

– NetherRealm Studios Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – Ludosity

– Ludosity Pocket Bravery – Statera Studio

– Statera Studio Street Fighter 6 – Capcom

Best Action Game

Best Accessibility

Diablo IV – Blizzard

– Blizzard Forza Motorsport – Turn 10 Studios

– Turn 10 Studios Hi-Fi Rush – Tango Gameworks

– Tango Gameworks Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games

– Insomniac Games Mortal Kombat 1 – NetherRealm Studios

– NetherRealm Studios Street Fighter 6 – Capcom

Best Family Game

Disney Illusion Island – Dlala Studios

– Dlala Studios Party Animals – Recreate Games

– Recreate Games Pikmin 4 – Nintendo

– Nintendo Sonic Superstars – Arzest

– Arzest Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – WayForward

– WayForward Cities: Skylines II – Colossal Order

– Colossal Order Company of Heroes 3 – Relic Entertainment

– Relic Entertainment Fire Emblem Engage – Intelligent Systems

– Intelligent Systems Pikmin 4 – Nintendo

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 24 – EA Sports

– EA Sports F1 23 – Codemasters

– Codemasters Forza Motorsport – Turn 10 Studios

– Turn 10 Studios Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged – Milestone

– Milestone The Crew Motorfest – Ubisoft Ivory Tower

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 – Valve

– Valve Dota 2 – Valve

– Valve League of Legends – Riot Games

– Riot Games PUBG Mobile – LightSpeed Studios

– LightSpeed Studios Valorant – Riot Games

Best Esports Athlete

Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok – League of Legends

– League of Legends Mathieu 'ZywOo' Herbaut – CS:GO

– CS:GO Max 'Demon1' Mazanov – Valorant

– Valorant Paco 'HyDra' Rusiewiez – Call of Duty

– Call of Duty Park 'Ruler' Jae-hyuk – League of Legends

– League of Legends Phillip 'ImperialHal' Dosen – Apex Legends

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses – Valorant

– Valorant Fnatic – Valorant

– Valorant Gaimin Gladiators – Dota 2

– Dota 2 JD Gaming – League of Legends

– League of Legends Team Vitality – Counter-Strike

Best Esports Coach

Christine 'potter' Chi of Evil Geniuses – Valorant

of – Valorant Danny 'zonic' Sørensen of Team Falcons – Counter-Strike

of – Counter-Strike Jordan 'Gunba' Graham of Florida Mayhem – Overwatch

of – Overwatch Remy 'XTQZZZ' Quoniam of Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

of – Counter-Strike) Yoon 'Homme' Sung-young of JD Gaming – League of Legends

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

