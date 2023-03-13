The development team is promising plenty in its city-building sequel. It’s said that you will be able to create and manage your own city without any restrictions. This is a big deal as it sounds as though it will be entirely open and limited only by your imagination.

At long last, we have a sequel to the fantastic Cities Skylines, and better yet, the Cities Skylines 2 release date is scheduled for 2023. Paradox Interactive is bringing the detailed city-building sim back in what is promised to be "the most realistic city builder ever".

With the game heading to consoles and PC at launch, too, no one will miss out on the expansive and demanding city sim.

Excited? Read on below to find out when the Cities Skylines 2 release date is, where to pre-order, see what gameplay and story details there are, and watch a trailer.

Cities Skylines 2 is scheduled to release sometime in 2023, the developer has confirmed. Unfortunately, we don’t have a finalised release date as of yet.

Hopefully the game will launch by the end of the year, but you never can tell these days what with near-constant delays of the biggest titles.

We’ll be sure to update this page with the official release date once it has been announced.

Can I pre-order Cities Skylines 2?

Even without an official release date, you can pre-order Cities Skylines 2 on GAME for £59.99.

It’s worth bearing in mind that the price will likely get cheaper as we edge closer to the game’s release date, whenever that might be.

If you’re after the PC version of the game, you can wishlist it on Steam.

Which consoles and platforms can play Cities Skylines 2?

Cities Skylines 2 is scheduled to release on PC via Steam, on Xbox Series X/S, and on PS5. Sadly, there is no sign of the game on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

We likely won’t see the game released on previous-gen consoles as they probably aren’t powerful enough to run the game in an acceptable manner.

Cities Skylines 2 gameplay and story details

Little is currently known about Cities Skylines 2 as it has only just been announced. What we do have, though, are a couple of promises as told on the game’s official website.

We’re told that Skylines 2 is set to be "the most realistic city builder - ever". A big promise, but one that we can see coming true thanks to the impressive spec of modern PCs and consoles.

It’s also been said that we’ll be able to "create and manage" our "own city without restrictions", complete with "a living economy".

Expect your choices to have consequences in your city as you watch it grow from a small hub into a potential "thriving metropolis". Of course, you’ll need to keep up with any demands the city and its citizens throw at you in order to succeed.

Is there a Cities Skylines 2 trailer?

Yes! There is a Cities Skylines 2 announcement trailer which you can watch below:

