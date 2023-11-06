Bungie has recently laid off a number of staff members in the wake of the underperforming Lightfall expansion, as reported by Forbes.

Many former Bungie employees have taken to social media to update their friends and contacts in the industry of their departure, prompting disappointment in the community.

It wasn’t just a case of last-in, first-out dismissals, either. Composer Michael Salvatori, who has been part of Bungie since 1997, has been let go - which many have found particularly surprising.

With the future of all things Bungie uncertain, read on and we shall reveal all on why Destiny 3 is being thrown around online.

Why are people talking about Destiny 3?

Paul Tassi, a senior contributor to Forbes, penned their musings about the ill performance of Destiny 2 and how to fix the problems plaguing the game in an article titled The Answer, Unfortunately, Is ‘Destiny 3’.

Tassi’s opinion is that Destiny 2 has been floundering for so long and – like an onion – has so many layers, making it "impossible" to turn it around, and that a reset in the way of Destiny 3 is the only way to progress the series forward, unshackled by legacy issues.

This article caused a bit of a stir, and resonated with (and angered) many fans, who took to X to express their thoughts - causing Destiny 3 to trend.

Has Destiny 3 actually been announced?

No, Destiny 3 has not been announced. Tassi’s article has only sparked a discussion about a theoretical Destiny 3.

Whether or not Bungie will feel compelled to announce a threequel remains to be seen, as they are currently working on extraction shooter Marathon and the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape.

Recognising their article sparked quite the discourse, Tassi took to X to express their thoughts on the matter.

Such are the perils of social media – where rumours and facts alike can spread like wildfire.

Will there ever be a Destiny 3?

Given Bungie’s financial troubles and the fact they are working on multiple productions at once, the jury is out over whether there will ever be a Destiny 3.

Bungie was acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2022, and it doesn’t seem likely they would shutter the iconic studio after such a huge investment.

In the wake of the Microsoft Activision-Blizzard acquisition, Sony will be keen to have a live service game of their own to compete with Call of Duty – now owned by Microsoft – and Fortnite.

Following on from their post on X, Tassi affirmed their stance on the potential future of Destiny.

