Many a brow were raised we’re sure when the familiar exo-face and voice popped up during the latest PlayStation Showcase . The appearance raised as many questions as it did brows and we’re desperate to know just what Bungie has in store for us.

We are all destined to die, it is a destiny shared by all, but perhaps not a destiny for Destiny 2’s Cayde-6. Nathan Fillion's character was revealed to still be with us in some form in the teaser trailer for the next Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape.

If you’re as keen as us to see how Destiny 2: The Final Shape is shaping up then read on to find out everything we know about a release date, Cayde-6’s return and trailers.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the Destiny 2 Final Shape release date, but Bungie has promised to reveal more in a showcase on 22th August, so we don’t have too long to wait to see how the mystery will unfold and reveal how Destiny’s decade-long Light and Darkness Saga will conclude.

We've seen speculation point to early 2024, perhaps February, for The Final Shape release date, but we’ll be sure to share all the details on this when a date becomes official.

Fortunately, to keep you entertained until then, Bungie just released their Season of the Deep expansion. Make sure to read up on what we know so you can find out what goodies await your looting.

What do we know about Destiny 2's Cayde-6 comeback?

Voiced by Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle), Exo Hunter Cayde-6 left the realm of the living back in 2018 and Bungie had previously assured us that he would in fact, remain dead.

Life and death aside, it is clear that the Final Shape is clearly messing with reality as Cayde-6 quips “I’m here now. Wherever the hell ‘here’ is.”

With a reassuring round chambered in Cayde’s signature Ace of Spades, we’re just glad to have him back by our sides to face down what challenges are waiting for us along the way.

Seeing as Bungie just announced a Marathon comeback as well, one can’t be too sure of just what is going on at their Bellevue headquarters.

Is there a Destiny 2 Final Shape trailer?

Oh, there most certainly is a trailer for the Final Shape which we’ve included just below.

The CG trailer has Warlock Vanguard Ikora Rey summing up what we’ve been getting up to in Destiny over the last few years, from having “slain gods” and “vanquished nightmares” to fighting “alongside those who we once fought against”. After all that, how good it would have been to have our beloved Cayde-6 back by our side?

The camera pans up from a campfire to reveal our old and supposedly dead friend. They expresses their wish that they could’ve been there too. The trailer cuts to a shot of them on the edge of a cliff, overlooking a suitably Middle-Earth looking landscape with an ominous triangle in the sky which we can assume to be the Final Shape.

Safe to say, it’s left us with more questions and answers, answers that we will have for you the moment we know more, so stay tuned!

