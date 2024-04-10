While we wait to find out whether Nathan Fillion's Cayde-6 will return, the fresh additions will keep players busy for the next couple of months at least.

With that in mind, here are all the details you need to know about Destiny 2: Into the Light, including when the update was made available to play.

Destiny 2: Into the Light rolled out on 9th April 2024.

The Destiny 2 servers were offline on this date to prepare for the launch of the new update. It arrived in the UK at 6pm BST, and in the US at 10pm PDT/1pm EDT.

The servers went offline for around five hours prior to this.

What’s new with Destiny 2: Into the Light?

Onslaught

Destiny 2: Into the Light. Bungie

A new wave-based three-player mode where hordes of enemies emboldened by the Witness will look to destroy the Vanguard's Advanced Defensive Unit.

The difficulty will grow over time, with players needing to defend the units by slaying foes, upgrading their arsenal and surviving for as long as possible.

The official description from Bungie reads as such: "To begin Onslaught, you’ll be dropped onto a map and tasked with defending one of three possible locations.

"Your mission will be to defend your Advanced Defence Unit (ADU) from attacking enemy waves, and make your way onto the Pyramid ship to defeat the boss onboard. If at any point your ADU is destroyed, your match will end."

Brave Arsenal weapons

Destiny 2: Into the Light - Brave Arsenal weapons. Bungie

The Brave Arsenal is made up of a dozen weapons that are unlocked from playing Onslaught. These are weapons that were previously taken away – such as the Recluse – but have now returned with new colour jobs.

The full list is as below:

Blast Furnace

Edge Transit

Elsie’s Rifle

Falling Guillotine

Forbearance

Hammerhead

Hung Jury SR4

Luna’s Howl

Midnight Coup

Mountaintop

Recluse

Succession

Hall of Champions

Hall of Champions in Destiny 2. Bungie

A new area in which to socialise, the Hall of Champions will be headed up by Shaxx and Arcite 99-40, who will act as quartermasters.

By earning "Trophies of Bravery", players can unlock new weapon caches, increase their reputation, and arm themselves against the coming storm.

For instance, a Superblack Key Omega and Superblack Key Alpha can be earned from Shaxx and Arcite 99-40 if enough reputation is earned, granting a Superblack Shader as a reward.

Exotic missions

Destiny 2. Bungie

The Whisper and Zero Hour exotic missions return with newly updated challengers and the chance to earn two craftable exotic weapons: Whisper of the Worm and Outbreak Perfected.

New PvP maps

Destiny 2: Into the Light. Bungie

While not being added until 7th May, three new PvP maps will be rolled out for Europa (Eventide Labs), Neomuna (Cirrus Plaza) and Dissonance (Terraformed Pyramid Ship).

Destiny 2 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

