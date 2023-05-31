And if you’ve found yourself reading this article then you no doubt want to know when is the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection release date, when is Vol 1 coming, Master Collection pre-order details and whether you can play the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection on Xbox.

In a surprise development that left us with the signature exclamation mark appearing above our heads, Konami has announced the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1.

If you’re like us, with sprawling games collections across innumerable platforms from eons of generations, then you might find the task of playing an older title you want to dive into a bit of a hassle.

Unless you have a dedicated retro gaming setup, you need to find the disc, make sure it’s not scratched beyond recognition, dig out the console, get all the cables and any adaptors you need and then plug it into a modern screen that is not very forgiving to the art assets that were created with old CRT monitors and TVs in mind.

All in all, it can be a bit of a struggle.

This is why releases such as the Master Collection are so great to see when done right. Not only do they allow us to revisit our younger years, but they also preserve and update a title to be enjoyed by new audiences and take a lot of the stress out of just trying to get into games.

It'll be great to replay through MGS3 in time for the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake to see how they differ too.

So if you’re as excited as we are, read on to find out everything we know about the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 release date, pre-order details, what platforms you can play on and trailers.

The release date for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection is autumn 2023. There is no word currently on when exactly in autumn we can expect to see this so it’s quite a wide release window.

The Silent Hill 2 remake from Team Bloober, also a Konami title, is slated for release in the autumn of 2023 as well.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Konami wants to give this rather large and anticipated release a bit of breathing space as both of these are very nostalgic games for many a fan, and we can only handle so many trips down memory lane at once.

Can I pre-order Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection?

Currently, you cannot pre-order Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection. You can wishlist it on the PlayStation Store for now but there are no store pages for Xbox or Steam yet.

Hopefully, Konami goes all out for any pre-order exclusives and collector editions. The Metal Gear series is famous for having extravagant special editions but with Hideo Kojima no longer at the helm, they may miss that attention-to-detail the venerable director is known for.

As soon as we have more information regarding a Master Collection pre-order we will let you know!

Which consoles and platforms can play Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection?

The Metal Gear Solid: Master collection will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC via Steam.

Not since 2011 have we had such an abundance of Metal Gears on current-gen platforms with the Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection.

No doubt, the work done by the excellent Bluepoint Games on Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 for the HD collection will be built upon for this release.

It will be great to finally have a good version of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty on PC, with its original port back in 2003 not quite hitting the standards expected.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection gameplay and story details

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection contains quite a breadth of content. Below are the following games included.

Metal Gear

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake

Metal Gear Solid (Including VR Missions/Special Missions)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (HD Collection version)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (HD Collection version)

In order of release, this sees us sneaking into Outer Heaven in Metal Gear, snooping your way into Zanzibar Land in Metal Gear 2: Snake's Revenge, slinking through into Shadow Moses in Metal Gear Solid, skulking around tanker and then an oil-cleaning platform in Metal Gear Solid 2 and finally going back to the origins of Big Boss during the '60s and slithering through the Soviet jungle of Tselinoyarsk in Metal Gear Solid 3.

Tactical espionage action indeed.

There’s a lot of gameplay and story on offer here and, hopefully, we’ll soon get to see more of the plot with a potential future Vol 2!

Is there a Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection trailer?

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection trailer was a short announcement during Sony’s May 2023 PlayStation Showcase. It can be found at the 25:55 mark in the included video below.

After the gorgeous CGI reveal of Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, we are left with a blank screen before the silence is punctuated by the iconic ringtone of Codec.

Despite being a simple sound and image, the announcement gave us goosebumps; it perfectly tapped into the firmly Metal Gear corner of our brains and was as big of a reveal in some ways as the MGS3 remake.

When a proper trailer comes out, we will be sure to update you - so continue to check in with us.

