While long rumoured, it was great to see the CGI reveal and fans of the series's jaws surely dropped when Snake emerged from the shadows and the iconic orchestral timpani drums started.

The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake dubbed Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (MGS Delta: Snake Eater) has been announced at the latest PlayStation Showcase, and we definitely didn’t think it was Metal Gear Solid Triangle at first.

The goosebumps certainly continued when Cynthia Harrell's familiar voice rang out too – Metal Gear fans around the world probably felt like they had finally returned home.

Released all the way back in 2004, Metal Gear Solid 3 pushed the PlayStation 2 to its absolute limits and raised the stakes for what games could be, blurring the line between home consoles and the cinema.

If you’re as excited as us to revisit Tselinoyarsk then you’ll want to read on as we have everything you need to know about the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

As fans of the series, it is with great regret to inform you that any signal-intelligence skills we gleaned from the games haven’t proved fruitful for us on this occasion as currently there is no confirmed release date, although rumours point towards 2024.

Konami has its hands full with a number of projects at the moment such as the Silent Hill 2 remake which is rumoured for release not far from now so it will no doubt be allocating resources to its most urgent projects.

Can I pre-order Metal Gear Solid 3 remake?

Currently, you cannot pre-order the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. As it will no doubt be a huge release for many of us nostalgic old fools, it is very likely that Konami will have a range of versions for us to buy.

Accompanying the worldwide release was a coveted Japan-only premium release which came in a lovely cardboard box. Inside was of course the game, a 144:1 scale model of the Shagohod, a storybook, an artbook and a bonus DVD.

We wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Konami pull the stops out for some fan service and we’ll update you as soon as we know more on the matter.

Which consoles and platforms can play Metal Gear Solid 3 remake?

The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC. There’s no word on what engine the game will be using but we do know that the Silent Hill 2 remake is using Unreal Engine 5. If this were the case it would make sense that it’s a current-gen only title.

Unreal Engine 5 has seen a number of updates recently that lends itself well to the lush jungle environments of the game. Previously, UE5 technologies such as Nanite didn’t work for vegetation but a recent developer showcase demonstrated the updated tech in action and it really was spectacular.

As such, it is unlikely we will see this on last-gen consoles and certainly not the Switch.

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake gameplay and story details

Konami has stated that it wishes to remain as faithful to the original as possible, even retaining the same voice cast. It’s not entirely clear if the lines will be re-used or they are being recorded but it is great to see the game being treated with the reverence it deserves.

It explained the reason for naming the game Metal Gear Solid Δ (Delta): Snake Eater as the delta symbolises change but retaining the core structure of the original game.

The few screenshots provided suggest as much as familiar locales from the opening Virtuous Mission have been realised with modern rendering tech, looking more spectacular than ever.

With all that said, we can expect the same story beats as the original so fans of the game will find themselves at home. For those who haven’t played before, you will be treated to a cinematic stealth-driven action game with survival mechanics such as maintaining stamina through ration packs, hunting and foraging and healing injuries with the correct supplies.

Is there a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake trailer?

There is indeed a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake trailer which we have embedded for you down below.

The trailer opens with a column of ants marching towards a dead frog who is then plucked up by The End’s (a boss from MGS3) parrot who then soars up to the sky.

The keen-eyed among you will have noticed the Shagohod being airlifted by a number of helicopters in the top right which was a dead giveaway for this being the MGS3 remake.

The parrot swoops down through the trees, landing upon a floating branch in a pond before being attacked by a rather large snake who in turn gets into a fight with a crocodile.

This climb up the food chain really highlights the survival aspect of the game and is an analogue to Snake himself as he battles his way through the story facing ever more fearsome foes along the way.

Eventually, the camera moves across the water revealing the protagonist to be lurking in the shadows. The orchestra starts and the intro song for Metal Gear Solid 3 rings out with the camera panning up to reveal a triangular opening in the trees, revealing the name, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

