As the rumours suggested, the Silent Hill 2 remake is indeed being developed by Bloober Team – the studio behind The Medium – and we even have a teaser trailer to whet our appetites.

Konami has confirmed that the long-rumoured Silent Hill 2 remake is, in fact, real. The game was announced during a Silent Hill transmission livestream showcase (along with four additional franchise projects) and represents the first time the series has been seen in a decade.

If you can’t wait to return to the creepy world of Silent Hill 2, read on to find out everything there is to know about the Silent Hill 2 remake release date, pre-order information, available platforms, gameplay details, and how to watch its reveal trailer.

Silent Hill 2 remake.

Konami has not revealed the Silent Hill 2 remake release date. It doesn’t even have a release window.

Announced during a Silent Hill transmission livestream, the game has been given a TBD release date. This means that it is still to be determined.

Considering how far along the game looks in its reveal trailer, however, we’d wager that it should release by the end of 2023 (fingers crossed). The lack of even a release window suggests that it will appear later still, but we’re optimistic folk.

We’ll update this guide with any release date or window information that gets confirmed by Konami or Bloober Team. Keep those eyes peeled.

Can I pre-order the Silent Hill 2 remake?

You cannot currently pre-order the Silent Hill 2 remake. You can wishlist the game on Steam already, however. This will notify you of when the game becomes available.

We will update this guide with pre-order information when it is confirmed.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which consoles and platforms can play the Silent Hill 2 remake?

The Silent Hill 2 remake has been confirmed for release on PS5 and PC. It is a timed console exclusive for the PS5, though, meaning that it’s relatively likely the Bloober Team-developed remake will eventually release on the Xbox Series X/S.

Thanks to the game’s reveal trailer, we know that the Silent Hill 2 remake will remain a console exclusive on PS5 for at least 12 months. 12 months after the game’s initial release on PS5, it could find itself on other platforms.

Silent Hill 2 remake gameplay and story details

Silent Hill 2 remake.

The Silent Hill 2 remake has the same story as the original Silent Hill 2. You play as James Sunderland (ha’way), a man who has received a letter from his deceased wife three years after her death. Upon the request in the letter, you head to Silent Hill (a shared happy place) where things aren’t as James remembers and all sorts of horrifying events take place.

The psychological survival horror is more often than not lauded as the best in the series, so it’s a good place to start with a full-fat 4K remake. As it is a remake, expect there to be some inconsistencies compared to the original when it comes to storytelling and gameplay. It is a remake and not an HD port, after all. Some artistic leeway is allowed and encouraged.

More like this

Bloober Team is promising various different gameplay changes over the original in the Silent Hill 2 remake. One such change is the introduction of an over-the-shoulder camera angle. This is something of a fundamental change, so it will affect how combat works and feels and should make for a more visceral experience.

Thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 5, the game’s environments should look and feel almost real, which may or may not increase the level of tension in those dark and foggy streets.

Bloober Team is also promising to make good use of the PS5’s 3D audio capabilities and to use the DualSense’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers creatively. The SSD of the PS5 brings no load screens when exploring all of Silent Hill town, too. Expect the Silent Hill 2 remake to feel like a new game but in a familiar setting.

Is there a Silent Hill 2 remake trailer?

Konami and Bloober Team have released a Silent Hill 2 remake trailer. Watch the teaser trailer below to get a glimpse of the remake built in Unreal Engine 5:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.