With ranged and melee combat, this is a souls-like with a difference. Developer Gunfire Games is pushing the boat out with its sequel with co-op for up to three players, endless replayability options, and tonnes of horrifying creatures to slay.

The original game was something of a surprise hit when it released back in 2019, meaning Remnant 2 has a lot to live up to when its release date eventually rolls around. This souls-like third-person shooter RPG is one to keep an eye on.

The game boasts a new and improved Archetype system, too. You’ll be able to play as and unlock different Archetypes throughout your playthrough. It sounds as though you can equip different Archetypes together for even more play styles as well.

If you can’t wait to play the sequel, here's everything you need to know about the Remnant 2 release date, pre-order information, what platforms can play it, and gameplay and story details. Scroll to the end of the page to check out a trailer, too!

More like this

The Remnant 2 release date is currently scheduled as sometime in 2023. Unfortunately, neither Gunfire Games nor Gearbox Publishing has revealed a finalised date at the time of writing.

We will, of course, update this page with the correct official release date as soon as it’s confirmed.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Remnant 2?

You cannot pre-order Remnant 2 just yet. This isn’t too much of a surprise given the lack of a release date.

You can wishlist the game on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store, however, to be among the first to learn about the release date.

What platforms and consoles can play Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 is available on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Unfortunately, there is no sign of the game on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. This is most likely because the game would not be able to run smoothly on those platforms without some major graphical cutbacks.

There is some hope, perhaps, for a Switch port at some stage though, as the original Remnant: From the Ashes Switch port release date of Tuesday 21st March 2023 might portend.

Remnant 2 story and gameplay details

In Remnant 2, you play as a survivor of humanity pitting up against horrifying creatures and deadly bosses across terrifying worlds. The souls-like game features third-person shooting and close-quarters melee combat, making it stand out from the pack.

You can play the game alone or take on the foul beasts with up to two other friends in three-player co-op. It’s time to stave off humanity’s extinction with a buddy or two.

Expanded over the first game, the Archetype system allows you to play with and unlock new playstyles throughout your playthrough. You can level up all Archetypes and even equip them together to create new ways to play.

Remnant 2 also offers near-endless replayability thanks to branching questlines, dynamically generated dungeons, and loads of loot to collect and craft. You’ll find different stories in different worlds within the game, so multiple playthroughs are encouraged for players wishing to see it all.

Is there a Remnant 2 trailer?

Yes! There is a Remnant 2 trailer. Check out the official announcement trailer below to catch a glimpse of the game in action and to see its creepy world full of horrifying creatures:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.