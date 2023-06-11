If you've been following along with all the rumours and reports, you'll know that Ubisoft has long been linked to an open-world Star Wars game. And now we know that Star Wars Outlaws is the name of that project which whisk us back that galaxy far, far away.

A brand new Star Wars game has been revealed! It's called Star Wars Outlaws, and it's coming to us from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment (the developers behind Assassin's Creed: Revelations, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ).

Star Wars Outlaws was announced on Sunday 11th June 2023 at the Xbox Games Showcase, with gameplay footage expected at the Ubisoft Forward presentation on Monday, and you can keep on reading for all of the key details about it.

The Star Wars Outlaws release date will occur in 2024, Ubisoft has said in its official press materials about the game.

Of course, that is quite a broad window. But if we had to speculate, we'd predict that the game will launch somewhere between September and December 2024, tying in with that traditional Q4/Christmas period where releasing games has always been popular.

Can I pre-order Star Wars Outlaws?

No, you can't pre-order Star Wars Outlaws just yet, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as we can once Amazon, GAME, CD Keys and all the other retailers have put their product pages up.

Until then, we'll just have to dream about the potential box art and imagine what the pre-order bonuses might be. What fun.

Which consoles and platforms can play Star Wars Outlaws?

Ubisoft has confirmed that Star Wars Outlaws will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and Windows PC, with Ubisoft Connect being its PC launcher of choice for obvious reasons.

There's no mention of PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch in any of the official press materials, so it looks like next-gen is the name of the game here. If you want to play this game at launch, you'll need a modern system!

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay and story details

Star Wars Outlaws is set after The Empire Strikes Back but before Return of the Jedi, a time when "the Galactic Empire relentlessly pursues the final defeat of the Rebel Alliance, [and] the criminal underworld thrives."

The story sees you play as "cunning scoundrel, Kay Vess, brought to life by Humberly González, and her loyal companion Nix, played by Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), as they attempt one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen.

"Seeking the means to start a new life, players will join Kay and Nix as they fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates and join the galaxy’s most wanted."

Julian Gerighty, Creative Director at Massive Entertainment, said this to tease the game: "When we first imagined the first open-world Star Wars game, we explored where and when it could take place, and quickly realized that we had all the right ingredients for the journey of a scoundrel.

"These outlaws live life under the thumb of the Galactic Empire, but can still thrive given the opportunities that the criminal underworld opens up for people looking to take advantage of the turmoil. The time is ripe for a new outlaw to make their name, and Kay Vess is written in the stars."

Is there a Star Wars Outlaws trailer?

Gameplay footage for Star Wars Outlaws will be revealed on Monday 12th June during the Ubisoft Forward presentation - it starts at 6pm BST in the UK and you should be able to watch it on Ubisoft's YouTube channel.

Until then, the cinematic Star Wars Outlaws trailer below should give you a decent idea of the vibe they're going for:

