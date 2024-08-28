Some of the Star Wars Outlaws trophies are related to Data Spiking too, so if you’re a completionist, you will have to stick with it.

But with all that said, you’ve probably just had to step away from the game and take a deep breath on your 90th attempt to pick a lock, so let’s get to it!

Star Wars Outlaws lockpicking explained

Star Wars Outlaws. Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft

Locks in Star Wars Outlaws can be picked by Kay Vess using her Data Spike, which gets repaired in the opening act of the game.

The lockpicking mechanic itself is a sort of mini-rhythm game that will feel right at home for anyone who played Audiosurf back in the day.

Some locks are much simpler than others, but containers and doors that hold juicier loot behind them will have fairly tricky locks.

Kay will be vulnerable when picking locks, though, so make sure to look around you to see if anyone is coming.

Fortunately, with some patience, you can get into the flow of these - and we have got some top tips to help you do this just below, so keep reading!

How to master the lockpick minigame in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws. Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft

To master the lockpick minigame in Star Wars Outlaws, we have a few suggestions to help you along:

Try to match the count of the beat by tapping your feet, clicking your fingers or whatever works easier for you

We found following the beat out loud massively helped too, though it may be a little off-putting to anyone around you

If you struggle to follow the audible beat, keep an eye on the flashing yellow light and try and match that instead

If you’re really struggling, there is a help button that will bring up a helper that will enable a better visual guide

You can also reduce the difficulty of Data Spiking in the settings menu

It’s a lot easier with a mouse than with a controller, so unfortunately console players are going to be up against it.

Check out more of our Gaming coverage