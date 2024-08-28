It's important to know the historical context of anything, and titles released in the Star Wars universe are no different.

So when is Star Wars Outlaws set? And where, exactly, does it slot in with the rest of the game and movie timeline?

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Star Wars Outlaws set?

Old school Star Wars fans will be glad to know that Outlaws is set within the original trilogy. Specifically, it's set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

More like this

We think this is fitting. If we're a scoundrel, we want to co-exist with Solo himself.

Where does Star Wars Outlaws fit in the timeline?

But where specifically does Star Wars Outlaws fit in the vast timeline? There's been so much Star Wars media in the past few years that it's a lot to keep track of. So we'll share a list of the major releases (including the Star Wars: Jedi games), and show you where Outlaws slots in.

The Acolyte

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

The Clone Wars movie and TV series

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

The Bad Batch

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Rebels

Andor

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2

The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian season 3 – 9

Ahsoka

Star Wars Resistance

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.