When is Star Wars Outlaws set? Game and movie timeline explained
Where does it fit in?
With its release date not far now (and some of us already playing through early access), you're probably wanting to know when Star Wars Outlaws is set.
It's a valid question, because the Star Wars saga spans many generations and eras, each one very different. Is the galaxy kept in order by the peaceful Jedi, or is it in the totalitarian grasp of the Empire?
It's important to know the historical context of anything, and titles released in the Star Wars universe are no different.
So when is Star Wars Outlaws set? And where, exactly, does it slot in with the rest of the game and movie timeline?
When is Star Wars Outlaws set?
Old school Star Wars fans will be glad to know that Outlaws is set within the original trilogy. Specifically, it's set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
We think this is fitting. If we're a scoundrel, we want to co-exist with Solo himself.
Where does Star Wars Outlaws fit in the timeline?
But where specifically does Star Wars Outlaws fit in the vast timeline? There's been so much Star Wars media in the past few years that it's a lot to keep track of. So we'll share a list of the major releases (including the Star Wars: Jedi games), and show you where Outlaws slots in.
- The Acolyte
- Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones
- The Clone Wars movie and TV series
- Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
- The Bad Batch
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars Rebels
- Andor
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
- Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
- The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2
- The Book of Boba Fett
- The Mandalorian season 3 – 9
- Ahsoka
- Star Wars Resistance
- Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
