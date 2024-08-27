So that you know what to expect when it comes to the narrative, we've listed all of the Star Wars Outlaw's main missions in one place as well as some estimations as to how long the game will take to beat.

How many missions are in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

There are 19 missions in Star Wars Outlaws. This makes up the main campaign following the adventures of Kay Vess and her partner Nix. With this, it's estimated that beating the story will take somewhere between 18 to 24 hours.

Being a Ubisoft game, there are naturally tons of side missions, mini-games and other things to do across the various planets. So anyone looking to 100% Star Wars Outlaws will be looking to play the game for around 40 hours or upwards.

Full list of Star Wars Outlaws chapters – all missions

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws missions are played through in a linear order until the completion of the mission known as Hyperspace. From here, three sets of missions can open up that can be attempted in any order. Once all of these have been beaten, the final missions are unlocked.

The full list of Star Wars Outlaws missions is as below:

Beginnings Outlaws Crashed Underworld New Tricks False Flag The Wreck Hyperspace The Heavy The Safecracker The Droidsmith Gunsmith Breakout The Hive Viper Partners Jabba's Favor Legacy The Truth

Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to launch on 30th August 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

