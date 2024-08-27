Star Wars Outlaws chapters: Full list of missions and how many to expect
Find out how long Kay and Nix's adventures in a galaxy far, far away will take.
Star Wars Outlaws is the latest video game based on the epic sci-fi space opera, with the story following scoundrel Kay Vess and her loyal companion, Nix, as they look to start a new life by fulfilling missions for various crime syndicates across the galaxy.
Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws is touted by developer Ubisoft as the "first-ever open world Star Wars game," so expect plenty of things to do. Be that exploring every nook and cranny of what each planet offers, adventuring across outdoor landscapes on a speeder or embarking on high-risk, high-reward missions.
So that you know what to expect when it comes to the narrative, we've listed all of the Star Wars Outlaw's main missions in one place as well as some estimations as to how long the game will take to beat.
How many missions are in Star Wars Outlaws?
There are 19 missions in Star Wars Outlaws. This makes up the main campaign following the adventures of Kay Vess and her partner Nix. With this, it's estimated that beating the story will take somewhere between 18 to 24 hours.
Being a Ubisoft game, there are naturally tons of side missions, mini-games and other things to do across the various planets. So anyone looking to 100% Star Wars Outlaws will be looking to play the game for around 40 hours or upwards.
Full list of Star Wars Outlaws chapters – all missions
Star Wars Outlaws missions are played through in a linear order until the completion of the mission known as Hyperspace. From here, three sets of missions can open up that can be attempted in any order. Once all of these have been beaten, the final missions are unlocked.
The full list of Star Wars Outlaws missions is as below:
- Beginnings
- Outlaws
- Crashed
- Underworld
- New Tricks
- False Flag
- The Wreck
- Hyperspace
- The Heavy
- The Safecracker
- The Droidsmith
- Gunsmith
- Breakout
- The Hive
- Viper
- Partners
- Jabba's Favor
- Legacy
- The Truth
Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to launch on 30th August 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.
