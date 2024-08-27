Star Wars Outlaws is the latest video game based on the epic sci-fi space opera, with the story following scoundrel Kay Vess and her loyal companion, Nix, as they look to start a new life by fulfilling missions for various crime syndicates across the galaxy.

Advertisement

Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, Star Wars Outlaws is touted by developer Ubisoft as the "first-ever open world Star Wars game," so expect plenty of things to do. Be that exploring every nook and cranny of what each planet offers, adventuring across outdoor landscapes on a speeder or embarking on high-risk, high-reward missions.

So that you know what to expect when it comes to the narrative, we've listed all of the Star Wars Outlaw's main missions in one place as well as some estimations as to how long the game will take to beat.

How many missions are in Star Wars Outlaws?

Key art for Star Wars Outlaws with the main characters walking together.
Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

There are 19 missions in Star Wars Outlaws. This makes up the main campaign following the adventures of Kay Vess and her partner Nix. With this, it's estimated that beating the story will take somewhere between 18 to 24 hours.

Being a Ubisoft game, there are naturally tons of side missions, mini-games and other things to do across the various planets. So anyone looking to 100% Star Wars Outlaws will be looking to play the game for around 40 hours or upwards.

More like this

Full list of Star Wars Outlaws chapters – all missions

Wreck site in Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws missions are played through in a linear order until the completion of the mission known as Hyperspace. From here, three sets of missions can open up that can be attempted in any order. Once all of these have been beaten, the final missions are unlocked.

The full list of Star Wars Outlaws missions is as below:

  1. Beginnings
  2. Outlaws
  3. Crashed
  4. Underworld
  5. New Tricks
  6. False Flag
  7. The Wreck
  8. Hyperspace
  9. The Heavy
  10. The Safecracker
  11. The Droidsmith
  12. Gunsmith
  13. Breakout
  14. The Hive
  15. Viper
  16. Partners
  17. Jabba's Favor
  18. Legacy
  19. The Truth

Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to launch on 30th August 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Black-and-white photo of Matt Poskitt
Matt Poskitt
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement