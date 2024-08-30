The Season Pass offers Star Wars fans a chance to keep the story going with a variety of post-launch content, ranging from new quests to complete to fresh items to obtain.

So, what's included in the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass and is it worth buying? Keep on reading to find everything there is to know.

When is the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass starting?

The Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass began on 27th August 2024.

More like this

Those who purchased the Season Pass ahead of launch earned three days of early access.

Alongside the early access, players also gained access to the Jabba's Gambit mission and the Kessel Runner character pack for Kay and Nix.

What's included in the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass?

In addition to an exclusive launch mission and cosmetic items, the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass contains a wealth of content.

We've listed everything included below:

Story Pack 1 : Wild Card

: Wild Card Hunter's Legacy Bundle

Cartel Ronin Bundle

Story Pack 2: A Pirate's Fortune

Starting in the autumn, Star Wars Outlaws will see the arrival of the Wild Card story pack, which is expected to continue the journey of Kay and Nix into new territories.

Then, spring 2025 will see the arrival of A Pirate's Fortune, the second planned story pack for Star Wars Outlaws.

How to buy Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass

The Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass only features as part of the Gold or Ultimate Editions of the game, meaning there's no way for players to buy it individually.

The Gold Edition is available to purchase from Amazon from £89.99, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at £119.99.

Until Ubisoft decides to release the Season Pass as a separate product, this is the only way players can get their hands on the additional content.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.