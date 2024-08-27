This involves numerous planets that can be explored, with multiple sections found on each.

For anyone thinking about picking up the game, we've rounded up the full list of planets you should expect to explore throughout your journey in Star Wars Outlaws.

How many planets are in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

There are a total of five planets to explore in Star Wars Outlaws.

Ubisoft has compared the size of every planet that features to approximately two to three zones in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Every planet then has various sectors within which you can roam about, take down a crime boss and up Kay's reputation.

Every planet plays a part in the main campaign, with more speculated to appear once the post-launch content rolls out.

Anyone who picked up a Gold or Ultimate Edition will gain access to these on launch.

Full list of planets in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

All five planets in the base game for Star Wars Outlaws can be found below:

Cantonica

A desert planet that serves as the home of protagonist Kay Vess. It contains the Las Vegas-like city of Canto Bight, where Finn and Rose ran riot in The Last Jedi.

Toshara

The first planet that is made fully explorable is the savanna-like moon Toshara. Infested with criminal activity from bandits and pirates, the Pyke Syndicate has made base here. This is an original planet created for Star Wars Outlaws that has taken inspiration from Tanzania.

Tatooine

The best known and most revisited planet in all of Star Wars is found in the galaxy's Outer Rim circling two suns.

The birthplace of Anakin Skywalker. The home of Jabba the Hutt. Luke Skywalker's neighbourhood growing up. Obi-Wan's exile. Podracing. Mos Eisley. About 95 per cent of everything major in a galaxy far, far away happened here, and now Kay Vess is the latest character to visit.

Akiva

First appearing in the 2015 novel Star Wars: Aftermath, Akiva is a planet filled with jungles as far as the eye can see, alongside plenty of alien wildlife. Several droid factories have set up here, with the Empire, Hutts and Pykes all having something of a presence.

Kijimi

Those who suffered through The Rise of Skywalker will recognise Kijimi, a mountainous planet covered in snow and ice found in the Bryx sector. The Ashiga Clan resides here, with Kijimi City now overhauled by the group - along with many more sets of criminals.

Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to launch on 30th August 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

