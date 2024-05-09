Releasing on 30th August 2024, the exciting open-world game is available to pre-order now.

But there are a lot of editions on offer, which might make you wonder... what's the difference?

If this is the case, fear not: we're here to help. Let's take a look at all the Star Wars Outlaws editions, and see which is worth splashing out on.

More like this

Star Wars Outlaws editions: What are the different price options?

As with a lot of big releases, there are multiple editions of Star Wars Outlaws - each, of course, with a different price tag. They are as follows:

But what are the differences in these editions? Is the Ultimate worth that huge price tag? Let's take a look.

Star Wars Outlaws pre-order bonuses: What do you get with the different editions?

You might expect the Standard Edition to only come with the base game when you pre-order, but this isn't the case. You'll also get a "pre-order bonus", which includes a cosmetic pack for your speeder, and a cosmetic for the Trailblazer spaceship. Not bad!

The Gold Edition includes both of these, three days early access, and a season pass (which includes two DLCs that will release after launch).

The Ultimate Edition, however, includes everything in the other two editions, and a Rogue Infiltrator bundle, Sabacc Shark bundle (both of these are cosmetics) and a cool digital art book. If you have the cash, it's definitely worth it!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.