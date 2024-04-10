While we know that the action adventure will feature an open world, vehicular combat, space battles and the return of Tatooine, Kjimi and Akiva, there's still a lot regarding the gameplay that we don't.

So, to confirm whether Star Wars Outlaws is multiplayer, we've rounded up all the latest details and the developer comments to answer this once and for all.

Is Star Wars Outlaws multiplayer? What the developers have said

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

No, Star Wars Outlaws does not offer multiplayer or cooperative play. This is a single-player third-person action adventure set in between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jed, with players controlling scoundrel Kay Vess.

Since the game's announcement in January 2021, Star Wars Outlaws has been positioned as a solo adventure.

"We're super focused on delivering a single-player experience," said Ubisoft narrative director Navid Khavari (via Eurogamer) in response to whether the game will be 100 per cent single-player.

This hasn't deterred speculation about multiplayer elements finding their way into the game, though, such as co-op in some form with Key's companion, Nix.

Another element that has contributed to the confusion is the inclusion of a season pass, usually reserved for live-service multiplayer games.

This has become more common in single-play games in recent years, with DLC, cosmetics and more locked behind additional purchases.

The Star Wars Outlaws season pass gives players access to the game three days ahead of its global launch, two story-focused expansions that will arrive at a later date, an exclusive mission with Jabba and further cosmetics for Kay and Nix.

There is no mention of anything multiplayer-related. Regardless, if Ubisoft doesn't make multiplayer a feature, we're sure the modding community will at some point.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch on 30th August 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

This is one of several Star Wars video games now in the works, including a sequel to Fallen Order, a new game from the creator of Uncharted and a Knights of the Old Republic remake.

So it's fair to say we'll be seeing a lot from a galaxy far, far away over the coming years.

